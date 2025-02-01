IND vs ENG 2025, 4th T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

India beat England by 15 runs in yesterday's T20I match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. With the triumph, the Men in Blue took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Sent into bat, Team India put up 181-9 on the board in their 20 overs. In the chase, the visitors were bowled out for 166 in 19.4 overs.

Asked to bat after losing the toss, India got off to a horrendous start and found themselves in big trouble at 12-3 after two overs. Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) all fell in the same over to Saqib Mahmood. Abhishek Sharma (29 off 19) and Rinku Singh (30 off 26) played handy cameos, but India still found themselves at 79-5 in the 11th over.

Shivam Dube (53 off 34) and Hardik Pandya (53 off 30) then featured in a terrific sixth-wicket stand of 87 to lift the Indian team. Dube hammered seven fours and two sixes, while Pandya struck four fours and as many maximums.

Spinners, Rana deliver series-clinching win for India

Chasing 182, England got off to a superb start as Ben Duckett (39 off 19) and Phil Salt (23 off 21) added 62 runs in the powerplay. However, the visitors slipped to 67-3 as Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Duckett and Jos Buttler (2), while Axar Patel got the better of Salt. Harshit Rana, coming in as a concussion substitute for Dube, then had Liam Livingstone caught behind for 9.

Harry Brook hammered 51 off only 26 balls, but fell to his nemesis Varun Chakravarthy once again, scooping a simple catch to fine line. In the same other, Chakravarthy dismissed Brydon Carse (0) to finish with another impressive spell. Rana (3-33) and Bishnoi (3-28) then combined to wrap up the England innings.

Who was the Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs England 4th T20I?

Both Dube and Pandya smashed brilliant half-centuries to help India recover from a disastrous start. Their partnership ensured India had a fighting total on the board. With the ball, Bishnoi and Rana claimed three wickets each, while Chakravarthy chipped in with two crucial scalps.

For England, Mahmood claimed three wickets in one over, while Jamie Overton picked up two and contributed 19 with the bat. In the chase, Brook and Duckett gave India a scare with their aggressive knocks.

Dube was named Player of the Match for his momentum-shifting half-century.

