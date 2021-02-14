Ajinkya Rahane takes a screamer to put England in deep trouble

Ajinkya Rahane proved why he is currently regarded as Team India's best slip fielder as he took a phenomenal diving catch to dismiss one of England's last recognized batsmen in Moeen Ali.

Axar Patel got the ball to hold its line from round the wicket and Ali played for the spin. The ball caught the outside edge and lobbed in the air after hitting Rishabh Pant's thigh pad.

It was dying towards silly point, but Ajinkya Rahane moved quickly from first slip and put a full-length dive to take the catch inches from the ground.

Here is the video of Ajinkya Rahane's sensational catch

Team India resumed day two on 300-6 but could only add 29 runs to their first-innings total. Nevertheless, 329 was still a daunting score on a pitch that was turning square.

It was evident that the Indian spinners were going to enjoy bowling on a track like this. From the very first over, the visitors were up against it.

Team India picked up two quick wickets and had skipper Joe Root in early on. The hosts took complete control of the game when they had the England captain dismissed.

The constant probing line and length from the Indian bowlers was just too much for the English batsmen to handle.

Advertisement

Barring wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, no other England batsman looked assured and adept in playing on this turning track. India were all over the visitors like a rash. Ajinkya Rahane's catch was the icing on the cake as the hosts picked up eight wickets till Tea.

Ben Foakes remained stranded on 42* as England were bowled out for just 134 runs, with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claiming another five-wicket haul.

Team India have a huge first-innings lead of 195 runs and will look to bat the visitors out of this Test.