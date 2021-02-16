"It was the mind of the batsmen that got us wickets" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was absolutely sensational with both bat and ball during the 2nd Test at Chepauk. The senior Indian off-spinner was the obvious choice for the Man of the Match award following India's thumping 317-run victory over England to level the 4-match Test series 1-1.

Ashwin managed to grab the limelight in all departments, picking up a 5-wicket haul in England's first innings and following it up with a match-saving ton under extreme batting conditions to put the hosts right on top of the game.

In the post-match presentation, Ashwin revealed that it was more of a 'mind game' to pick up wickets on this pitch.

"It was the mind of the batsmen that got us wickets. I have been playing for years over here now and it takes pace and guile to do it. Keeping the intent was very important." he said

Ravichandran Ashwin added that while batting, it was important to keep the pressure on the bowlers. He mentioned that things would only become easier for the opponents if they were allowed to dictate terms.

Great things never come from comfort zone and this is great knock from @ashwinravi99 Also showed it’s going to be hard batting on this pitch but hard does not mean impossible. Nothing but RESPECT Ash🙏 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/1S2Wdiv83Y — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

The all-rounder also credited vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for helping him keep his cool.

"My batting was more about hands, to think tactically instead of technically. Ajinkya played a crucial role in telling me that I was overthinking it." Ashwin revealed

I felt like a hero: Ravichandran Ashwin thanks the Chennai crowd

Crowds in Chennai are often known to be very well-versed with their cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin being the local lad, received a rousing reception as he entered and walked off the field during the second Test in Chennai.

During his Man of the Match speech, he dedicated his performances to the crowd and thanked him for their support.

"Thankful to the crowd I felt like a hero with the support I got and having watched a lot of matches from the stands and dreaming of playing here it was a surreal feeling to do this in front of them."

Ashwin also suggested that the crowd was India's strength. England went 1-0 up without the crowd, and India levelled the series 1-1 with them present.