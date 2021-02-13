Jack Leach compares today's DRS blunder with football's VAR

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach said the Decision Review System (DRS) acted like football's VAR on day one of the second Test against India. Video Assistant Referees (VAR) is a football-based review system that has become controversial and unpopular among many fans of the game.

Ajinkya Rahane was lucky to survive a close DRS call when he should have been given out. England had a big appeal in the 75th overturned down after it seemed like Ajinkya Rahane was caught at forward short-leg by Ollie Pope.

The on-field umpire adjudged it not out, and England took the review. Third umpire Anil Chaudhary didn't overturn the decision after missing an angle, which showed Rahane had got some glove on the ball.

Speaking on the bizarre incident, visiting spinner Jack Leach said:

"We were trying to get the third umpire to roll it through; they were checking LBW, we knew that would have been not out, we were just trying to get them looking at what happened after the ball hit his pad. It is a bit like VAR today, still controversial; it is what it is." Leach said in a virtual press conference.

"They said they were checking it; then the LBW picture came up, we were saying no, no. We wanted them to check the other one. I got the impression that they hadn’t checked it (the angle we wanted the umpires to check). There is nothing I can do about it, at that time, I was angry but to get Rahane’s wicket in the next over, made a things little easier," added Jack Leach.

Third Umpire didn't check the ball fully!

Rahane survives !!! He gloved it ! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/syzjprYCTn — Arpan (@ThatCricketHead) February 13, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane could not cash in on that reprieve from the umpire as he was cleaned up by Moeen Ali in the next over. Having realised his blunder, third umpire Anil Chaudhary restored England's lost review later on.

"The best I have bowled": Jack Leach

Jack Leach

On the back of Rohit Sharma's brilliant 161, India reached 300-6 at the end of Day 1. Jack Leach picked up two wickets, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma. The Englishman feels this is the best he has bowled in his career.

Rohit played a serious knock, he is obviously a world-class player, to see how he went about it, he batted well. I thought I bowled well today, I will reflect on my performance in the evening. I tried to be patient as much as I can. This is the best I have bowled; it was all based around being patient and allowing the pitch to do what it was doing. That was my plan,” said Leach after the end of day's play.

India will look to get closer to the 400-run mark with Rishabh Pant (33*) and debutant Axar Patel (5*) still at the crease.