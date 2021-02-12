"Rohit Sharma should play his natural game"- Kris Srikkanth

Former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has advised Rohit Sharma to stick with his natural game and not tinker much with his batting style. The performances of the Indian opener, who scored 6 & 12 in the Chennai Test, have come under the scanner in the last few games.

Rohit Sharma played the last two Tests in Australia but could only manage one half-century in four innings even though he looked at ease while batting. The 33-year-old is often criticised for throwing his wicket away, but Kris Srikkanth defended the opener and said he should carry on with his natural game.

"Rohit is a class player. He should not tinker with his style, and play his natural game. He is an experienced campaigner, and knows his job. He knows how to pace his game. Once he gets set, it is a delight to watc,h as he is a natural stoke maker," said Srikkanth.

India will have to stage a comeback in the series if they harbour hopes of playing the ICC World Test Championship final.

The hosts cannot afford to lose another game in the four-match Test series. A 2-1 or 3-1 series win would see them through. England, on the other hand, will need to win two of the next three matches to book their place in the final.

VVS Laxman wants more commitment from Rohit Sharma

VVS Laxman recently criticised Rohit Sharma for the way he got out to Jofra Archer in the first innings of the Chennai Test. The Indian opener went fishing outside his off stump to a delivery which he could have left alone.

"Rohit will be disappointed the way he got out in the first innings in (Chennai). As a batsman, you know where the bowlers are going to attack you, what is not your strength. We know Rohit has to play a little more carefully outside the off-stump at the start of his innings." said Laxman.

Along with Rohit Sharma, Laxman wants Ajinkya Rahane to show more commitment as well.

"I want to see (some) commitment from Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in the next match," Laxman added.

Rohit Sharma averages 79 in home Tests, scoring six centuries and five half-centuries in India. The hosts will hope that their star opener comes good in the second Test, which starts on 13th February.