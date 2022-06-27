"That's a big statement" - Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik keeping wickets ahead of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in 1st India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra feels Dinesh Karthik keeping wickets for Team India ahead of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in the first T20I against Ireland is a huge statement from the team management.

With Rishabh Pant away in England, Team India had the option to choose between Karthik, Kishan and Samson as the wicketkeeper. While Samson was not part of the playing XI, Karthik donned the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of Kishan, probably because the latter is slightly more sprightly on the field.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about Karthik being preferred as the keeper:

"Dinesh Karthik is keeping, which means no Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson didn't get an opportunity also. What does it mean, that he is now your primary keeping option if Pant is unavailable, that's a big statement, that's a big endorsement."

However, the former Indian cricketer was all praise for the breezy knock played by Kishan. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Ishan Kishan played a short knock but a knock which showed that he is cut above the rest. He has the ability to sight the ball early, the might to play the big shots and if you want to search for a disruptive opener, he is the guy, he is putting his hand up all the time."

Kishan smashed 26 runs off just 11 deliveries, a knock studded with three fours and two sixes. The left-handed opener gave early momentum to the Indian run chase before he was castled by Craig Young.

"Painting should be beautiful, batting should be one that scores runs" - Aakash Chopra on Deepak Hooda's knock

Deepak Hooda carried his bat through the Indian innings [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra also lauded Deepak Hooda for grabbing his opportunity and shepherding India's chase. He explained:

"Deepak Hooda got an opportunity to open. Hooda on fire, well done. He batted extremely well. He has a slightly different style of playing, has a wide stance, he is not that pleasing on the eye but it doesn't matter. Painting should be beautiful, batting should be one that scores runs, remained unbeaten in the end, which is a very big thing in my opinion."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Deepak Hooda, opening for the first time in T20 format - scored unbeaten 47 runs from 29 balls including 6 fours & 2 sixes. He has been in fantastic form in recent times. Deepak Hooda, opening for the first time in T20 format - scored unbeaten 47 runs from 29 balls including 6 fours & 2 sixes. He has been in fantastic form in recent times. https://t.co/VYZIA0DvfV

The renowned commentator had a word of praise for Hardik Pandya as well. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Suryakumar Yadav came and went. Hardik Pandya's short knock, once again he batted well, hit decently. He got dismissed but Hardik Pandya is looking as good as gold. If the bowling keeps on getting better, what a player. He has the swag when he hits a six."

Hooda scored an unbeaten 47 off 29 deliveries, with the help of six fours and two sixes. Hardik's 24 runs came off 12 balls and were studded with one four and three sixes.

