IND vs NZ 2022: "He is not a T20 player" - Former Pakistan spinner urges India to look beyond Rishabh Pant

Danish Kaneria believes that India should consider dropping Rishabh Pant from the T20I team, suggesting that the team management only pick him for the longer formats.

The former spinner opined that Pant has a long way to go in T20 cricket. Expressing criticism over the southpaw's approach, he urged him to play responsible cricket. He even disregarded the idea of giving the left-handed batter a lengthy run as an opener in the format.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained:

"Many people have said that Rishabh Pant has the potential to flourish as an opener. However, I believe he will have to improve and play more responsibly. If he wants to play fearless cricket, he should go all out."

He added:

"The team management should keep him away from the shortest format. In my opinion, he is not a T20 player. He is better suited to Tests and ODIs."

Notably, Pant struggled for form in the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday, November 20. Opening the innings for his side, he managed six runs off 13 balls during his brief stay at the crease.

While he was a part of India's squad in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, he was able to feature in just two games. The 25-year-old failed to make a significant impact during the competition, finishing with just nine runs.

"Sanju Samson should get the nod over Rishabh Pant in T20Is" - Danish Kaneria's suggestion to Team India

Kaneria went on to say that Sanju Samson should be preferred over Rishabh Pant for Team India's T20I matches. He claimed that the right-handed batter will be able to carve a niche for himself in the side's batting lineup if he gets enough chances ahead of the next T20 World Cup.

The former leg spinner reckoned that Samson could also be promoted as an opener in the shortest format, as the Men in Blue will be able to form a left-right combo at the top with him and Ishan Kishan.

He added:

"Sanju Samson should get the nod over Rishabh Pant in T20Is. It will be a hundred times better. If he gets enough chances, he is going to be a key figure in the Indian team for the next T20 World Cup. Samson could also be asked to open the innings with Ishan Kishan to get that left-right combination."

The Hardik Pandya-led side completed a thumping 65-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20I of their three-match series to go 1-0 up. The final fixture of the rubber will be played in Napier on Tuesday, November 22.

