"Please don't say that time and again" - Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli ending his century drought in South Africa

Sanjay Bangar believes that Virat Kohli has gone through a lean phase like any other great batter and that a new version of India's batting mainstay is around the corner.

Kohli last scored a century in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens more than two years ago. In the 13 Test matches since that knock, the Indian skipper has scored 599 runs at an underwhelming average of 26.04.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Sanjay Bangar was asked if Virat Kohli would end his 57-innings wait for an international century in the Test series against South Africa. He responded:

"Please don't say that time and again because I have said earlier as well that those are 57 innings including all formats. If you just look at the Test innings that he has played, the double hundred that he got against South Africa, it was in Pune I think, after that the run of hundreds has dried up. So it's been 22 or 23 innings."

The former India batting coach added that even the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid had to endure a barren run in their careers. Bangar said:

"Even greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid have gone through such a phase wherein they haven't scored a hundred for a long time. But it doesn't really mean that in the interim they haven't contributed to the team's cause."

Bangar pointed out that Virat Kohli has made some crucial contributions with the bat in the intervening period. He elaborated:

"If you look at Virat Kohli in the previous series, he got a couple of very good half-centuries, he got a couple of very good forties and that helped the Indian team's cause."

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Sometimes in Test Cricket a 50 you make in challenging conditions and situation will be more satisfying than a 200 you make on a flat pitch. I am sure this is one such innings for @imVkohli A master class on how to play on a turning track. #INDvsENG Sometimes in Test Cricket a 50 you make in challenging conditions and situation will be more satisfying than a 200 you make on a flat pitch. I am sure this is one such innings for @imVkohli A master class on how to play on a turning track. #INDvsENG https://t.co/8NYs7fTMAk

Kohli has crossed the 50-run mark in Tests on five occasions since his last Test century. This includes a couple of fifties in the away Test series against England earlier this year.

"You could see Virat Kohli 3.0" - Sanjay Bangar

Virat Kohli has not looked out of sorts in the middle

Sanjay Bangar believes Virat Kohli could take his game to lofty heights if he just sticks to his processes. He explained:

"Yes, he is working towards it. He just has to make sure that the processes that he followed in the dream run that he enjoyed, I just believe that if he is able to calm himself down and not really run after it, not get desperate for it, you could see Virat Kohli 3.0 giving us great happiness and satisfaction as to how he takes the batting to another level altogether."

baqi. @imbaqi_ Virat Kohli's 153 vs South Africa in 2018 at Centurion Park. One of his best innings till date, really had to fight through and score the runs he wanted and needed for the team. The only one who scored above 50 runs and a 150+ for the Team. Virat Kohli's 153 vs South Africa in 2018 at Centurion Park. One of his best innings till date, really had to fight through and score the runs he wanted and needed for the team. The only one who scored above 50 runs and a 150+ for the Team. https://t.co/2PgyZuMpPx

Although Kohli has not scored a century for a considerable while, he has not looked uncomfortable in the middle. He will hope to be back to his run-scoring best once he breaches the three-figure mark.

