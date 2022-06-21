"There was no need for him to give an audition" - Aakash Chopra says there will be a question about Rishabh Pant now

Aakash Chopra feels question marks will be raised over Rishabh Pant's place in India's T20I side after his underwhelming performances against South Africa.

Pant managed just 58 runs in the five-match T20I series against the Proteas at a poor strike of 105.45. The stand-in Indian skipper repeatedly threw away his wicket while trying to play attacking shots against deliveries wide outside the off stump.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked players who were a slight let-down in the T20I series against the Proteas. He chose Pant behind Ruturaj Gaikwad and Axar Patel, saying:

"The third I feel is Rishabh Pant. He was the captain in the series and when someone is the captain, you feel that he is secure. A lot of people, including myself, were of the opinion that there was no need for him to give an audition because he is one of the first names you would want to put when you prepare the squad."

The former opener pointed out that the swashbuckling southpaw was almost considered an indispensable member of the Indian side before the series. Chopra explained:

"He is our X-factor. You get only one left-hander in the entire batting order, the rest all are right-handers. You never know whether Ishan Kishan will get a chance or not and Jaddu comes in the end, so Rishabh Pant is very very important and integral to India's scheme of things."

Rahul Dravid stated in the post-series press conference that Pant is an integral member of India's T20I side. He also reasoned that the dashing wicketkeeper-batter gives the Indian side a much-needed left-handed option in the middle order and can make match-defining contributions.

"Kishan is doing well at the top, Rahul can keep and Karthik is performing well down the order" - Aakash Chopra on options for Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant will have to be at the top of his game in the T20I series against England

Aakash Chopra highlighted the plethora of wicketkeeper-batter options Team India have if Pant continues to underperform with the bat. He elaborated:

"But if the performance remains ordinary and a pattern develops that you get out towards the off-stump repeatedly, there will be a question and there is no doubt in that, especially when Ishan Kishan is doing well at the top, KL Rahul can keep and Dinesh Karthik is performing well down the order."

The renowned commentator concluded by observing that there cannot be too many complaints if Pant is left out of the Indian side. Chopra stated:

"There will not be a lot of hues and cries if someone decides to leave out Rishabh Pant, and if such hues and cries are not generated, it means there is a problem. I feel he has also gone slightly back."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Love Rishabh pant as a cricketer but his t20 international numbers need to get better… Love Rishabh pant as a cricketer but his t20 international numbers need to get better…

Rishabh Pant is not part of the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland as he is with the Test side for the final game against England.

The Delhi Capitals skipper will have to be at his best in the subsequent T20I series against England to put at bay all questions about his place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

