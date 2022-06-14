"Literally blind slogger!" - Furious fans slam Rishabh Pant after another failure in 3rd IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Rishabh Pant and his men once again couldn't quite put up a convincing showing with the bat as India ended up with 179/5 in the third T20I against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, June 14.

Half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan set the platform up beautifully for others to follow. However, Shreyas Iyer (14 off 11) and Rishabh Pant (six off eight) continued to struggle.

Things slowed down dramatically for the hosts and Hardik Pandya's late hits (31* off 21) ensured India had a respectable total on what looked like a sensational batting wicket.

Fans on Twitter slammed Pant for once again not making the most of his opportunity. Some even said that he shouldn't be on the plane to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the reactions:

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Pant can keep failing and I will still play him in T20 WC without thinking twice but bhai improve your T20I record. Aur aise to nahi hi hoga. Pant can keep failing and I will still play him in T20 WC without thinking twice but bhai improve your T20I record. Aur aise to nahi hi hoga.

BALAJI @deep_extracover Pant should never be seen as a future captain for the next 3 4 years atleast. As cliche as it sounds, captaincy doesn't sit well on him, first thing is, he is brain de@d as a captain, some of his on field calls are atrocious 2nd, it's obviously affecting his batting. Pant should never be seen as a future captain for the next 3 4 years atleast. As cliche as it sounds, captaincy doesn't sit well on him, first thing is, he is brain de@d as a captain, some of his on field calls are atrocious 2nd, it's obviously affecting his batting.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Never got going today, did Pant. Never got going today, did Pant.

7 - Rishabh Pant in 20 Innings*

6 - All other IND WKs in 38 Innings



#INDvsSA Most Single Digit Dismissals by Indian WK at Home T20Is7 - Rishabh Pant in 20 Innings*6 - All other IND WKs in 38 Innings Most Single Digit Dismissals by Indian WK at Home T20Is7 - Rishabh Pant in 20 Innings*6 - All other IND WKs in 38 Innings#INDvsSA

Manya @CSKian716 Need to keep an eye out if teams increasingly start using the bowling wide of off ploy against Pant. Need to keep an eye out if teams increasingly start using the bowling wide of off ploy against Pant.

Anurag @AnuragC_ Was just Pant's 9th T20 for india, will learn with more experience Was just Pant's 9th T20 for india, will learn with more experience

Anurag @RightGaps Before rating Sanju samson give him atleast 50% chances that Rishabh Pant got. 46 T20i matches with 23 avg and 126 SR speaks volumes about Pant the t20 player. #INDvsSA Before rating Sanju samson give him atleast 50% chances that Rishabh Pant got. 46 T20i matches with 23 avg and 126 SR speaks volumes about Pant the t20 player. #INDvsSA https://t.co/K1mE0xV1Sx

The Joker (Dr Taylor's Version) @Jokeresque_ I would still drop Chahal & get Bishnoi in for the next t20i. Makes long term sense. give Pant 1 more t20i..just to be sure he does not belong here. I would still drop Chahal & get Bishnoi in for the next t20i. Makes long term sense. give Pant 1 more t20i..just to be sure he does not belong here.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 PANT DOES NOT DESERVE TO BE AN AUTOMATIC PICK IN THE T20I XI! PANT DOES NOT DESERVE TO BE AN AUTOMATIC PICK IN THE T20I XI!

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Pant shouldn't even be playing this series... And here's he leading when he's not even ready. The man needed rest.



Still time to send him on the flight to England and give Hardik the duty for last 2 games. Pant shouldn't even be playing this series... And here's he leading when he's not even ready. The man needed rest.Still time to send him on the flight to England and give Hardik the duty for last 2 games.

Priyanshu¹⁸ 🇮🇳 @Priyanshuinnn @CricCrazyJohns imagine pant as captain , who don't even know how to play in t20is @CricCrazyJohns imagine pant as captain , who don't even know how to play in t20is https://t.co/rDOb99Gbda

KASHISH @crickashish217 Pant in T20Is - avg 23.32; SR 125.95. 40 innings. Pant in T20Is - avg 23.32; SR 125.95. 40 innings.

Hardik achhe captain saabit honge @bhawnakohli5 Nothing is wrong in it if he plays in place of Pant because Pant's records in T20Is 🤮🤮Hardik achhe captain saabit honge @bhawnakohli5 Nothing is wrong in it if he plays in place of Pant because Pant's records in T20Is 🤮🤮Hardik achhe captain saabit honge

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully It's not only about his T20I record, Pant needs to make a lot of changes in his hitting technique to succeed in shorter form. It's not only about his T20I record, Pant needs to make a lot of changes in his hitting technique to succeed in shorter form.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #INDvSA Grand entry for Rishabh the consistent Pant into the academy,Proper academy legend vibes from him Grand entry for Rishabh the consistent Pant into the academy,Proper academy legend vibes from him 🔥😍 #INDvSA https://t.co/tk2Du7EQsZ

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Love Rishabh pant as a cricketer but his t20 international numbers need to get better… Love Rishabh pant as a cricketer but his t20 international numbers need to get better…

` @rahulmsd_91 . Daily reminder that, Pant greatest career achievement is he's getting compared with MS Dhoni Daily reminder that, Pant greatest career achievement is he's getting compared with MS Dhoni 🐐.

Shreyas iyer -36 ,40, 14

Pant -29 ,5 ,6



True Captain Pant Against SA:-Shreyas iyer -36 ,40, 14Pant -29 ,5 ,6True Captain Pant Against SA:-Shreyas iyer -36 ,40, 14Pant -29 ,5 ,6True Captain Pant ❤️

Aman Rai @AmanRai28 Pant is literally blind slogger Pant is literally blind slogger😭😭

Dusted @Kohliisgoat Bairstow is playing with more sr in a test match than Iyer n Pant played in T20 match Bairstow is playing with more sr in a test match than Iyer n Pant played in T20 match 😭😭

lentil soup 🥑 @lentiilsoup RD should do whatever it takes to fix Pant vs wide lines before the WC because that is all he is going to face until he shows he can deal with it. there is no middle order LHB depth in the country - you absolutely need him at his best. if Rathour can’t do it, get someone else in. RD should do whatever it takes to fix Pant vs wide lines before the WC because that is all he is going to face until he shows he can deal with it. there is no middle order LHB depth in the country - you absolutely need him at his best. if Rathour can’t do it, get someone else in.

gautam @itzgautamm Hardik schooling Pant on how to hit boundaries without blind slogging. Hardik schooling Pant on how to hit boundaries without blind slogging.

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant failed to make full use of the platform set by openers

Ishan Kishan, who normally takes on bowlers in the powerplay, decided to play second-fiddle to Ruturaj Gaikwad this time. The 25-year-old stormed out of the blocks and hit Anrich Nortje for five consecutive boundaries in an over.

Gaikwad gave Kishan some time to settle in as the right-hander brought up his maiden half-century in T20Is. After Gaikwad was dismissed, Kishan took the attack to the spinners and ensured India kept on scoring at a fair rate.

But once both openers were dismissed, the new batters such as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya found it difficult to adjust to the pace of the pitch. Iyer was caught at square leg trying to sweep, while Pant was caught at mid-off as he tried to play across the line.

With Dinesh Karthik too failing to apply the finishing touches, the hosts definitely fell 15-20 runs short. The bowlers will need to step up and take early wickets if they want to stop this in-form South African batting brigade from winning the series in the third T20I itself.

