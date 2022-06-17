IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 4th T20I

Team India defeated South Africa by a massive margin of 82 runs in the fourth T20I on June 17 (Friday) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The series is now level at 2-2. Bangalore will host the decider on Sunday.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to field. After his maiden T20I half-century in the previous game, Ruturaj Gaikwad departed early in the match. Lungi Ngidi outfoxed him with a beautiful seaming delivery in the second over.

Ishan Kishan (27) and Shreyas Iyer (4) also followed him to the pavilion soon after, leaving the hosts in a heap of trouble. Rishabh Pant (17) and Hardik Pandya (46) then tried to rebuild the innings with their 41-run partnership. However, Pant failed to convert his start again into a substantial knock as he perished in the 13th over, trying to loft Keshav Maharaj over the field.

At this juncture, Dinesh Karthik (55 in 27 balls) arrived at the crease and completely changed the complexion of the match. It was also Karthik's maiden half-century in T20I cricket. His onslaught in the death overs boosted India's run rate and helped them reach 169/6.

Indian bowlers built on the momentum created by the batting unit and put on an impressive performance to bundle out South Africa for just 87 runs in 16.5 overs. Rassie van der Dussen (20) was the highest scorer for the Proteas side on a disappointing night. Avesh Khan picked up four wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets for India.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Rishabh Pant reviewed the team's performance in the match and said:

"We talked about execution and playing better cricket and here are the results. We can talk about toss but at the same time, whichever team plays better generally wins on that day. Really happy with the way Hardik put up a show and DK bhai coming in straight away and going for the kill. That partnership gave us something positive and put the bowlers under pressure."

He added:

"As an individual, I can look to improve in certain areas. That's the only thing I can do. It's not about thinking about that too much. Take the positives and move forward for the next match. Let's see what happens in Bangalore. We will try to give our hundred percent and win the trophy."

IND vs SA 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between Team India and South Africa. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Gskumar @GskumarDot

2nd T20 - Bhuvi

3rd T20 - Harshal

4th T20 - Avesh Khan



#INDvSA Sharing 4 wickets2nd T20 - Bhuvi3rd T20 - Harshal4th T20 - Avesh Khan Sharing 4 wickets2nd T20 - Bhuvi3rd T20 - Harshal4th T20 - Avesh Khan #INDvSA https://t.co/ISYDRfIMoP

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far