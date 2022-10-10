IND vs SA 2022: [Watch] Ishan Kishan interacts with fans at his home ground after Team India's clinical victory in 2nd ODI

Middle-order batter Ishan Kishan interacted with the fans at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi following Team India's seven-wicket victory on Sunday, October 9. The local boy made a significant contribution to the win with a fluent 93 and helped his side level the three-match series at 1-1.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently took to its official Twitter handle to give everyone a glimpse of Kishan's exchanges with the fans in Ranchi.

The southpaw greeted the fans heartily and then posed for pictures with them. BCCI shared the following video and captioned it:

Fan interactions with local lad @ishankishan51 P.S. - Also, Ishan delivers a special fan note to @imShard #TeamIndia | #INDvSA

Kishan's 161-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (113*) put India on the brink of victory. Sanju Samson (30*) and Shreyas played sensibly after Kishan's departure and finished the chase clinically in the 46th over.

"Really happy with the way we contributed as a team"- Ishan Kishan after India won the 2nd ODI in Ranchi

Speaking to the broadcaster after the second ODI, Kishan expressed satisfaction after contributing to India's victory at his home ground in Ranchi.

He also opened up that fans asked him to hit a century while fielding near the boundary in the first innings.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter said:

"Really happy with the way we contributed as a team. It is my home ground and there were too many people watching. When I was fielding they were asking me to get a hundred today. Unfortunately I couldn't but in the next game, I'll give my best again."

On his gameplan, he added:

"I've played a lot of games in Ranchi and the ball doesn't come onto the bat too easy. I was not looking to play any rash shots. But it was about telling the other team also that we will take them on. I was just looking to take it on if it came at chest height. I was looking to put the ball into the gap and it went my way."

Kishan will be back in action when India and South Africa meet in the series decider on Tuesday, October 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

