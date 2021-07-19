IND vs SL 2021: "Did you take it to heart?" - Aakash Chopra pokes fun at Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string' comment

Aakash Chopra has said that the destructive Indian batting in the first ODI against Sri Lanka made it seem as though they had taken Arjuna Ranatunga's adverse comments about them to heart.

Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka limited-overs series, Arjuna Ranatunga had questioned the Sri Lankan board for allowing the BCCI to send a "second-string" Indian lineup and termed it an insult to the hosts.

While reviewing the first ODI in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Team India seemed to be extremely keen to make Ranatunga swallow his words. He said:

"Did you take it to heart? Arjuna Ranatunga had said that a second-string team had been sent and that it was an insult to them. 262 runs are not that few that you win the match like this by seven wickets and 15 overs are left."

The reputed commentator highlighted that it was an explosive display by the Indian batsmen. Aakash Chopra observed:

"The young Indian team showed how to silence the hosts. The atmosphere has changed a little. The whole way of demolishing, absolutely annihilating the opposition, destructive."

Team India chased down the 263-run target with ease. They overhauled the Sri Lankan score with seven wickets in hand and more than 13 overs to spare.

"I used to wake up if I batted like that even in my dreams" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra was known for his dogged approach at the crease

Aakash Chopra was even more impressed by the Indian onslaught as it was in sharp contrast to the approach he himself used to take while batting. The former Indian opener highlighted:

"The opposing team won the toss and in the mid-innings we thought 262 runs are not less. But such explosive and amazing batting. Also because this was totally not my style of batting. The way I used to play, I used to wake up if I batted like that even in my dreams."

Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for Team India with a responsible unbeaten 86, which came at a decent strike rate of 90.52. However, he was completely overshadowed by the breathtaking assault from the other end.

Prithvi Shaw (43 off 24 deliveries), Ishan Kishan (59 off 42 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (31* off 20 deliveries) shred the Sri Lankan attack to smithereens and never allowed them to settle down.

Kudos to the team on a fantastic start 👏 Well done to our debutants. Great team effort by everyone 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YVFvd9shrd — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 18, 2021

