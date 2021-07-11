IND vs SL 2021: "It is a tough question" - Aakash Chopra on the choice between Sanju Samson & Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper-batsman

Aakash Chopra believes it is a tough call to choose between Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as India's wicketkeeper-batsman for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Team India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is during their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the two glovemen in the 20-member squad led by Shikhar Dhawan.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan to choose between the two wicketkeeper-batsmen for the Sri Lanka trip.

While stating that the team management might opt to give equal opportunities to both of them, the cricketer-turned-commentator named Ishan Kishan as his initial pick. Chopra reasoned:

"It is a tough question. I also feel that because Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan are there, maybe both are played three matches each. I will start with Ishan Kishan for the simple reason that he had done well recently. If someone has done well, you want to reward him."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Sanju Samson has been slightly underwhelming in the few matches he has played for India. He added:

"Sanju Samson got limited opportunities at the highest level. He didn't really make the most of it but he will get chances again now."

"Ishan Kishan is my Keep's choice, purely on basis of Batting. Keeping is not that important in limited Overs Cricket. There is no match to Samson when he gets going, but what we are looking at is Consistency, and Kishan picks himself ahead of Samson." - Sanjay Manjrekar — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 8, 2021

Samson has scored just 83 runs at a lowly average of 11.85 in the seven T20Is he has played for Team India.

"I will start with Ishan Kishan" - Aakash Chopra

Ishan Kishan scored a blazing half-century against England

While observing that he would not have any complaints if Sanju Samson is preferred, Aakash Chopra reiterated that he would give Ishan Kishan the first opportunity. He elaborated:

"But there should be continuity. Last time you had played Ishan, albeit in a shorter format and the longer encounters will be played first, that means the ODIs but then I will start with Ishan but I won't be surprised or disappointed if the team plays Sanju first and then plays Ishan."

Yuvraj Singh was impressed with Ishan Kishan’s debut against England 🤩#INDvENG #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/WKZRDya4or — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) March 15, 2021

The 43-year-old signed off by highlighting that Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan will have to prove themselves slightly lower in the batting order. Chopra explained:

"Sanju Samson is ahead in seniority but Ishan Kishan is ahead if we see in terms of continuity. Both are talented players but both will not get to bat up the order. They will not get a spot in the top three. So they will have to play a new role, if they are able to do that, they will do their chances a world of good."

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are likely to be Team India's top three during the Sri Lanka series.

