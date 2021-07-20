IND vs SL 2021: "I would bat first in the 2nd ODI at R Premadasa Stadium" - Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan explained why batting first should be the preferred choice of captains while playing at the R Premadasa Stadium. The former Sri Lankan spinner, who played 57 ODIs at the R Premadasa Stadium, pointed out that the conditions at the venue were best suited for batting first.

While previewing the second ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series on ESPNCricinfo's Match Day show, Muttiah Muralitharan was asked what he would do after winning the toss in the upcoming match.

"In R Premadasa, you will bat first because the weather is so hot and it is very difficult for bowlers to continue bowling the same way. They'll get tired. The batsmen can then take the advantage and post a big score. So once you put the big score, in the night, it cools down a bit and the humidity won't be much," Muttiah Muralitharan replied.

"It will be easy to bowl and then the pressure is on. In the first match, they took the pressure off. The first ten overs, they scored 90 runs. If we take two-three wickets for 50-60 runs, and then the pressure will be there. So, I think I would bat first in conditions like these because the wicket won't change much," he added.

Lastly, Muttiah Muralitharan highlighted that a fresh pitch would be used for the second ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series. Hence, in his view, batting first would be the ideal decision.

Muttiah Muralitharan recently praised Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw won the Man of the Match award in the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

Before the India vs Sri Lanka series began, Muttiah Muralitharan had opined that Prithvi Shaw's presence would be a big advantage for India. Muttiah felt his fearless approach would help India in the 3-match series.

The same proved to be true in the first ODI as Shaw played a knock of 43 runs off 24 deliveries. He received the Man of the Match award for his performance. It will be interesting to see if the captains follow Muttiah Muralitharan's suggestion to bat first after winning the toss in the second ODI.

