IND vs. SL 2021: Sanju Samson recovers from injury, available for 2nd ODI

Team India has received a significant boost ahead of their second ODI against Sri Lanka as Sanju Samson has recovered from his knee injury. The wicketkeeper-batter missed out on his ODI debut due to a sprain in his ligament.

However, the MP for Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has confirmed that Sanju Samson is available for the second ODI. Reacting to Samson's recovery, Tharoor wrote on Twitter:

"Delighted to hear from Sri Lanka that Sanju Samson has recovered from his strained knee ligament and that Thiruvananthapuram's finest will again be available for India! All the best, Sanju!"

Delighted to hear from Sri Lanka that @IamSanjuSamson has recovered from his strained knee ligament and that Thiruvananthapuram's finest will again be available for India! All the best, Sanju! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 19, 2021

Many fans were surprised when Sanju Samson's name was missing from the Indian cricket team's playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka. However, it was soon learned that the 26-year-old had picked up a niggle ahead of the series opener.

In his absence, Ishan Kishan received his maiden ODI cap. The left-handed batter impressed fans by smashing a half-century on his ODI debut. He also took one catch behind the wickets.

Will Sanju Samson play for Team India in the 2nd ODI of the series against Sri Lanka?

Sanju Samson has represented India in the T20I format only

As mentioned ahead, Sanju Samson was in line to make his ODI debut last Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium. However, a knee injury denied him a place in the Indian playing XI.

Having recovered from his injury, Samson could play the second ODI against Sri Lanka tomorrow.

But the question is which player will lose his spot to Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan had a fine outing in the first match and is likely to continue in the team.

Perhaps Manish Pandey might be the one to make way as he scored just 26 runs from 40 balls at a strike rate of 65 in the first ODI.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian team management hands Sanju Samson his maiden ODI cap tomorrow.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar