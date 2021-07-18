IND vs SL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan handed debut ODI caps

Indian batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are set to make their debuts for the Indian ODI team. Captain Shikhar Dhawan handed over the cap to Ishan Kishan while vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar welcomed Suryakumar Yadav to the XI. The duo had made their T20I debuts in the same series as well, having both been picked for the series against England.

While a debut for Suryakumar was always on the cards, Kishan's position was in doubt. However, an injury to Sanju Samson meant the youngster took up the keepers role. He had a great IPL 2020 as an opener but had failed to do well in the middle order. Kishan struggled in the IPL 2021 as well and managed to score only 73 runs in the five matches he played.

Shikhar Dhawan revealed that Prithvi Shaw would be opening with him, which means that Kishan would be playing in the middle order. Suryakumar, on the other hand, will get his preferred number three spot. He is a dynamic player who plays both pace and spin with ease and his game is very well suited for the number three spot from where he can control the tempo.

Good performances in this series could help Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan cement their place in the Indian team

This year's T20 World Cup is not too far away. Good performances in this series will help players cement their place in the Indian team. While Suryakumar is already ahead in the race, this series could be a perfect opportunity for Kishan to put forward his name as well. Kishan was given an opportunity to open in England and made a brilliant fifty on his debut.

The Sri Lanka series will be a very important one for the duo. They have shown they have the potential and it is now time to convert that into results. Suryakumar has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the IPL for the last 4-5 years, while Kishan has shown how dangerous he can be.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first, meaning the duo would be in action in the second inning. Ishan Kishan is also celebrating his birthday and would love to make it a memorable one. Fans expect India to dominate in this series against a weak Sri Lankan line-up.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee