"Shreyas Iyer on fire" - Aakash Chopra on India's batting effort in the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shreyas Iyer for playing the finisher's role to perfection in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Iyer smashed an unbeaten 57 off just 28 deliveries to help Team India post a massive score of 199 runs after being asked to bat first. The stylish batter started sedately, but launched a brutal attack on the Sri Lankan bowlers towards the latter stages of his innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the Indian batting performance in the first T20I. While naming Ishan Kishan as his Player of the Match, he said the following about Shreyas Iyer:

"Shreyas Iyer on fire. He came to bat at No. 3 but it was the 12th over. The first wicket fell at 11.5 overs at a score of 111. So last eight overs, you are no longer a No. 3 batter, you are almost like a finisher."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Iyer switched gears splendidly after spending some time in the middle. Aakash Chopra explained:

"He played the role of a finisher. He scored 19 or so runs off the first 15 deliveries but after that, fours and sixes galore. He was moving in the crease but kept the head still. He hits the ball in different angles, hits straight sixes while keeping the head down."

Iyer smashed five fours and a couple of sixes during his knock. He was at a run-a-ball 12 at one stage, but smoked 45 runs off the last 16 deliveries he faced.

"Rohit Sharma batted fantastically" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra praised Rohit Sharma for playing second fiddle to Ishan Kishan

Aakash Chopra was also appreciative of Rohit Sharma for playing as per the demands of the situation. He explained:

"Rohit Sharma batted fantastically, he also kept on hitting the boundaries. Generally, he used to be aggressive but Ishan Kishan started to hit this time, so he allowed him to do that and played a little cautiously himself. He has to play a little cautiously because such a young side was playing."

While acknowledging that Sri Lanka missed the services of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, the reputed commentator pointed out that the visitors' bowling left a lot to be desired. Aakash Chopra observed:

"The Sri Lankan bowling looked very ordinary. We must also mention that Theekshana is injured, Waninindu Hasaranga is still getting positive COVID-19 results. An already weak team became even weaker, which is very unfortunate. I didn't feel the bowling changes were impressive as well."

Team India scored just 11 runs off the first two overs of their innings. But the floodgates opened when Dasun Shanaka gave the ball to Chamika Karunaratne to bowl the third over. Ishan Kishan smoked three consecutive boundaries to set the ball rolling.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

