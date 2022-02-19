"You see a spark in him" - Aakash Chopra opines on Sanju Samson's selection for India vs Sri Lanka T20Is

Aakash Chopra feels India have given Sanju Samson another chance for the upcoming T20Is against Sri Lanka as they see a certain "spark" in him.

A prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket and one of the most exciting talents in the IPL, Samson has been a victim of his own inconsistency. He has played 10 T20Is for India since 2015, but has managed just 117 runs at an average of 11.70.

His call-up for the Sri Lanka T20Is comes after his brilliant 227-run season (average of 75.66 and a strike rate of 141.87) in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In IPL 2021 as well, the Rajasthan Royals captain was the top-scorer for his team and the sixth-highest overall with 484 runs from 14 games.

Opining on the selection via a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said Samson might even play the first T20I if the current opener Ishan Kishan fails in the third T20I against West Indies on Sunday. He explained:

"It's alright. You (India) just want to give him another chance in T20 cricket. It's not like you haven't given him any chances. You have but he hasn't made the most of them. You are giving him another chance because you see a spark in him, you feel he can do something. If Ishan Kishan doesn't have a good day again tomorrow, I won't be surprised by a change [for the Sri Lanka T20Is]. Then you might open with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rohit Sharma and play Sanju Samson at No. 3."

In his press conference, the Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma said Samson is being seen as a back-up wicketkeeper for Rishabh Pant and is in the scheme of things for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

In the video, a fan also asked Aakash Chopra about the prospect of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening again for India. The cricketer-turned-commentator brushed the subject aside, saying there are more than enough opening options available.

He remarked:

"They can but what will they do with so many openers? You also have KL Rahul, we are talking about shunting him down the order as well, there's Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, even Venkatesh Iyer is an opener who's being played lower down the order. I don't think Kohli and Rohit are going to open in T20Is. Kohli is going to bat at 3, Rohit is going to open. There will be a question on who will open alongside Rohit but we will not be able to see these two stalwarts open together again."

Rohit and Kohli have only opened once together in T20Is - against England in March last year. Both scored half-centuries and posted a fiery 94-run stand together to propel India to a huge 224-run total. After the match, Kohli had said he was open to continuing the partnership but a return to form for KL Rahul didn't allow him to do that.

"Jaddu at 6 provides a phenomenal opportunity" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja

Aakash Chopra also expressed his excitement with Ravindra Jadeja's comeback after almost three months. He said the all-rounder provides a "phenomenal" balance to the team, allowing India to play an extra spinner and an extra pacer.

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying:

"Ravindra Jadeja, he's come back. With his inclusion, your batting gets bolstered because if you get Venkatesh Iyer followed by Ravindra Jadeja and then Yuzvendra Chahal then you have two good spinners as well. Then you can either play three spinners with Ravi Bishnoi or play extra fast-bowlers. Jaddu at 6 provides a phenomenal opportunity."

Sri Lanka's tour of India will kickoff with three T20Is, starting on February 24 at 7:00 pm IST.

Edited by Samya Majumdar