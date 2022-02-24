"Few sights more thrilling..." - Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan shakes off bad form with a stunning knock in 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

Ishan Kishan fired back to form in style as he smashed 89 off 56 deliveries in the first T20 International (T20I) between India and Sri Lanka today. Kishan lit up the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow with some delightful strokeplay to power India to a score of 199/2.

He was, of course, well supported by Rohit Sharma in a brilliant opening stand and Shreyas Iyer finished the job with a blitzkrieg half-century of his own. However, Kishan was the talking point on social media, having been in the news for his poor form as of late.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media:

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Few more thrilling sights than #IshanKishan coming out all guns all blazing. Dazzling knock by him, making up for lean time against West Indies Few more thrilling sights than #IshanKishan coming out all guns all blazing. Dazzling knock by him, making up for lean time against West Indies

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha This is the Ishan Kishan we are used to seeing. He looked a little burdened against the West Indies, didn't have any timing to his shots, but today he has been excellent. This is the Ishan Kishan we are used to seeing. He looked a little burdened against the West Indies, didn't have any timing to his shots, but today he has been excellent.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ishan Kishan goes for a wonderful 89 in 56 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes. He was determined tonight to score big and he made 89, a fantastic knock comes to an end. Ishan Kishan goes for a wonderful 89 in 56 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes. He was determined tonight to score big and he made 89, a fantastic knock comes to an end. https://t.co/lDlKHz3o6z

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#INDvSL Kumara is the sort of bowler Ishan Kishan will go after five years and tell "I've smashed you enough in my life already" Kumara is the sort of bowler Ishan Kishan will go after five years and tell "I've smashed you enough in my life already" 😬#INDvSL

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan Ishan Kishan appreciation tweet Ishan Kishan appreciation tweet 👏 Ishan Kishan appreciation tweet 👏 https://t.co/DkXmKeONKC

Manya @CSKian716 Ishan has used hiw wrists so much in this innings that I'm fearing another wrist injury. Ishan has used hiw wrists so much in this innings that I'm fearing another wrist injury.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ishan Kishan 89 runs - highest individual score by an Indian wicket-keeper in T20I. Ishan Kishan 89 runs - highest individual score by an Indian wicket-keeper in T20I.

Ishan Kishan shines in stunning opening partnership for India

Having lost Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav to injuries, India faced another setback before the start of the first T20I against Sri Lanka as Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of wrist pain and had to pull out.

However, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for India as Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma put on a 111-run opening stand in just 11.5 overs.

Sharma, having made 44 off 32, lost his wicket and missed out on what would have been a well-deserved half-century. Kishan, however, continued to dominate the bowlers despite being given two lives, as he finished with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

The youngster was eventually out trying to hit a big shot off a Dasun Shanaka delivery, missing out on a century by just 11 runs.

Shreyas Iyer, however, ensured that India's momentum was not disrupted, as he smashed 57 off just 28 deliveries to give the hosts a strong finish after being put in to bat. Iyer's knock included five boundaries and two sixes.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar