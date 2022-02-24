"Few sights more thrilling..." - Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan shakes off bad form with a stunning knock in 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

Ishan Kishan fired back to form in style as he smashed 89 off 56 deliveries in the first T20 International (T20I) between India and Sri Lanka today. Kishan lit up the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow with some delightful strokeplay to power India to a score of 199/2.
He was, of course, well supported by Rohit Sharma in a brilliant opening stand and Shreyas Iyer finished the job with a blitzkrieg half-century of his own. However, Kishan was the talking point on social media, having been in the news for his poor form as of late.
Ishan Kishan shines in stunning opening partnership for India
Having lost Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav to injuries, India faced another setback before the start of the first T20I against Sri Lanka as Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of wrist pain and had to pull out.
However, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for India as Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma put on a 111-run opening stand in just 11.5 overs.
Sharma, having made 44 off 32, lost his wicket and missed out on what would have been a well-deserved half-century. Kishan, however, continued to dominate the bowlers despite being given two lives, as he finished with 10 boundaries and three sixes.
The youngster was eventually out trying to hit a big shot off a Dasun Shanaka delivery, missing out on a century by just 11 runs.
Shreyas Iyer, however, ensured that India's momentum was not disrupted, as he smashed 57 off just 28 deliveries to give the hosts a strong finish after being put in to bat. Iyer's knock included five boundaries and two sixes.