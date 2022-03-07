"I will judge him on what he has done overall in Test cricket to date" - Gautam Gambhir on Hanuma Vihari as India's long-term No. 3

Gautam Gambhir has said that he will not judge Hanuma Vihari as a long-term No. 3 prospect for Team India purely based on his performance in the recently concluded Mohali Test.

Vihari, who was batting at the No. 3 position for Team India for the first time, played a 58-run knock in the first Test against Sri Lanka. He strung together a 90-run partnership with Virat Kohli after the dismissals of the two openers.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir was asked about Vihari's performance at the No. 3 spot. He responded:

"It is very difficult to judge on this wicket. I will not judge Hanuma Vihari based on what he did on this wicket, I will judge him on what he has done overall in Test cricket to date because all batters, in fact even Mohammed Shami, looked comfortable on this pitch. "

The former India opener added that Vihari certainly looks like a player for the long haul based on his performances in Australia and South Africa. Gambhir elaborated:

"The sort of innings Hanuma Vihari played in Sydney, how assured he looked in South Africa, if you see from that angle, then a player who can make the No. 3 position his own for a long time."

Vihari played a dogged knock in the company of Ravichandran Ashwin to help Team India draw the Sydney Test in Australia last year. He also scored a fighting unbeaten 40 in the second innings of the only Test he played in South Africa earlier this year.

"When you get such an opportunity, you should not make just a fifty" - Gautam Gambhir on Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari has scored a solitary century in the 14 Tests he has played to date

However, Gautam Gambhir advised Vihari to make it count when he plays on placid tracks like Mohali. He explained:

"But when you get such an opportunity, you should not make just a fifty but convert it into a 150, 200 or 250. I know it's easier said than done because there is just one ball for a batter but you get such conditions in Test cricket very rarely."

The cricketer-turned-politician also revealed a piece of advice he had received from Rahul Dravid in this regard early in his career. Gambhir stated:

"Rahul Dravid had told me one thing in Bangladesh when I had made my first Test hundred, that you will get such conditions or pitches in your career probably just two or three times. So if you get set, make the big runs because all the Tests after this will be in tougher conditions and that was the best advice for me in Test cricket."

Hanuma Vihari inside-edged a Vishwa Fernando delivery onto his stumps while playing an extravagant drive. He will hope to breach the three-figure mark in the second Test against the same opponents in Bengaluru.

