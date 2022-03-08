"We were all saying that his cricket career is probably over" - Reetinder Sodhi lauds R Ashwin for surpassing Kapil Dev's wicket tally

Reetinder Sodhi has lauded R Ashwin for bouncing back splendidly from an underwhelming Test series in South Africa and surpassing Kapil Dev's tally of wickets.

Ashwin received a lot of flak for his indifferent performances in the three-match Test series against the Proteas. He also had some injury concerns but made an excellent comeback in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi was asked about Ashwin becoming India's second-highest wicket-taker during the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka. He responded:

"Phenomenal, because I feel R Ashwin is a name who has lived Test cricket, the sort of performances he has given, he has been the conqueror. More than 400 wickets, it tells how his career has been. We were all saying that R Ashwin is struggling, his cricket career is probably over but that is not the case."

The former India all-rounder was effusive in his praise for the determination exhibited by Ashwin. Sodhi elaborated:

"This shows the commitment, the strong will that is there in the cricketers and R Ashwin is a living example if we talk about determination. I think he still has many years of Test cricket left in him."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha To go past Hadlee, Herath and Kapil Dev in one game must be a great feeling. It was, as always, a joy watching Ashwin bowl. His over to Nissanka was fabulous. #435 To go past Hadlee, Herath and Kapil Dev in one game must be a great feeling. It was, as always, a joy watching Ashwin bowl. His over to Nissanka was fabulous. #435

Ashwin picked up six wickets across Sri Lanka's two innings in the Mohali Test. Those scalps helped him surpass Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets in the game's longest format.

"It shows that R Ashwin has a lot of cricket left in him" - Reetinder Sodhi

R Ashwin has picked up more than 300 Test wickets on Indian soil

Reetinder Sodhi was also asked about the likelihood of Ashwin breaking Anil Kumble's record of 619 Test wickets. He replied in a lighter vein:

"Anil Kumble has been my idol, so I would want that Ashwin doesn't break his record. But when we talk about cricket, the way he is bowling, the fitness is being seen, the way the ball is coming out of his hand, it shows that he has a lot of cricket left in him."

While expecting Ashwin to break Kumble's record, the 41-year-old hopes that the off-spinner's performances will also help Team India win the World Test Championship (WTC) this time around. Sodhi said:

"We all expect that he breaks Anil Kumble's record and helps India register important Test wins. We recently won against Sri Lanka in Mohali and we hope that we do as well in the upcoming Tests and win the World Test Championship final."

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Another 185 needed to surpass Kumble. Ashwin will be 36 this year.



Fitness is the key. Another 185 needed to surpass Kumble. Ashwin will be 36 this year.Fitness is the key.

Team India still have a lot of work to do if they harbor hopes of reaching the WTC final. They are currently placed fifth in the points table and will need other results to go their way apart from registering wins of their own.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will R Ashwin take a 10-wicket match haul in the 2nd Test? Yes No 6 votes so far