IND vs SL 2023, 2nd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs Sri Lanka match?

Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs in yesterday’s T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune to level the three-match series 1-1. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Sri Lanka posted an imposing 206/6 on the board courtesy of terrific knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (56* off 22) and Kusal Mendis (52 off 31).

India got off to a horror start in the chase and seemed down and out at 57/5 in the 10th over. However, Axar Patel (65 off 31) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 36) led a superb counter-attack, adding 91 runs for the sixth wicket at a rapid pace. India, however, were always playing catch-up due to their disastrous start and finished on 190/8.

After a watchful start, Axar took off. He began with a four and six off Maheesh Theekshana in the 13th over. The left-hander then went after Wanindu Hasaranga and clobbered him for three consecutive sixes. Suryakumar also cleared the ropes once as 26 runs came off the 14th over of the innings.

The big hits kept flowing as Axar raced to a 20-ball fifty by lofting Chamika Karunaratne for yet another maximum. SKY then reached his half-century with a whip off Dilshan Madushanka that went over square leg for yet another six. However, India’s hopes suffered a major setback as Suryakumar was dismissed in the same over. Attempting another big hit, the vice-captain only managed to present a catch to long-on.

Just when it seemed the game had slipped out of India’s grasp, Shivam Mavi (26 off 15) carted Madushanka for 4, 6, 4 to bring the equation down to 33 off 12 balls. Sri Lanka, however, held their nerves to seal a series-leveling win. Axar’s valiant effort ended in the last over as he was caught at long-off off a full toss from Shanaka.

Earlier, India began the chase in disastrous fashion, losing three wickets inside the first three overs. Ishan Kishan (2) was cleaned up by Kasun Rajitha with one that seamed in after pitching. Shubman Gill played a nothing shot to be dismissed for 5 in the same over. He wanted to pull a delivery that wasn’t short enough and only ended up chipping the delivery to mid-on.

Rahul Tripathi’s debut T20I knock lasted just five balls. He got a brute of a delivery from Madushanka that pitched just outside off and took the edge after inviting the drive. Tripathi was back in the hut for 5, with India in all sorts of strife at 21/3.

ICC @ICC



#INDvSL | Scorecard: Sri Lanka pacers blow away India's top three inside the first three oversScorecard: bit.ly/3vGJ2ff Sri Lanka pacers blow away India's top three inside the first three overs 🔥#INDvSL | 📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/3vGJ2ff https://t.co/x0xfCfbnZT

Skipper Hardik Pandya was also dismissed before the end of the powerplay. Having made 12, he edged a drive from Chamika Karunaratne and Mendis pulled off a brilliant catch, flying to his right. India were in the doldrums at 39/4 at the end of the powerplay.

Suryakumar and Deepak Hooda tried to steady the innings. However, they could only add 23 before Hasaranga sent back Hooda for 9. The Indian batter attempted a pull, but only ended up slicing the stroke to long-on. India had lost half their side for 57 at the start of the 10th over.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N…



#TeamIndia | #INDvSL The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.Scorecard The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… #TeamIndia | #INDvSL https://t.co/YoE4hvgZoA

Axar, SKY and Mavi kept India in the hunt, but were left with too much to do.

Shanaka’s brilliance lifts Sri Lanka to 206/6 against lethargic India

Sri Lankan captain Shanaka clobbered a scintillating 56* off 22 balls as the visitors posted 206/6 after losing the toss and being sent into bat. Mendis (52 off 31) got the Lankans off to a brilliant start, but the visitors lost their way and found themselves at 138/6 after 16 overs.

Shanaka, however, struck two fours and six sixes to lift the Lankans past the 200-run mark. India were undisciplined with the ball. Arshdeep Singh, who was making a comeback after missing the first game, bowled five no-balls.

The left-arm seamer bowled three consecutive no-balls in the second over and Mendis helped himself to some big hits as Sri Lanka reached 21/0 after two overs. The visitors dominated the powerplay, racing to 55/0 after six overs. Mendis reached his blazing fifty off only 27 balls, and in some style, with a thick outside edge off Umran Malik going over the ropes at deep third man.

ICC @ICC



Kusal Mendis takes just 27 balls to get to the landmark!



#INDvSL | Scorecard: A six to get to his fifty!Kusal Mendis takes just 27 balls to get to the landmark!Scorecard: bit.ly/3WPjN6t A six to get to his fifty! 🔥Kusal Mendis takes just 27 balls to get to the landmark!#INDvSL | 📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/3WPjN6t https://t.co/7aStgZaLgK

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke the brilliant opening stand of 80, foxing Mendis and trapping him lbw. Umran then cleaned up Bhanuka Rajapaksa (2). The left-hander chopped a pacy delivery back onto the stumps while attempting to run a delivery down to third man.

Tripathi then made a memorable contribution on his debut, taking an excellent catch to dismiss Pathum Nissanka (33). The Lankan opener looked to take on Axar, but Tripathi sprinted to his left and took a well-judged catch at deep midwicket.

Axar had his second when Dhananjaya de Silva (3) miscued one to long-on. Charith Asalanka, however, looked in great form and lifted Sri Lanka with consecutive sixes of Chahal in the 15th over.

Umran brought India back into the contest, dismissing Asalanka (37 off 19) and Hasaranga (0) off consecutive deliveries. While Asalanka heaved a stroke to deep midwicket, Hasaranga was beaten for pace and knocked over.

Once again, Shanaka proved to be India’s nemesis, smashing a 20-ball 50. He clubbed Umran for two sixes and a four in the 18th over. Arshdeep’s woes with overstepping continued. He had Shanaka caught on the boundary off a no-ball in the penultimate over and ended up conceding 18 runs.

ICC @ICC



#INDvSL | Scorecard: A superb knock from the skipper gets Sri Lanka past 200! 🤯Scorecard: bit.ly/3WPjN6t A superb knock from the skipper gets Sri Lanka past 200! 🤯#INDvSL | 📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/3WPjN6t https://t.co/LKRaPfNDl3

The Sri Lankan skipper then tonked Mavi for three sixes in the last over, which went for 20.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd T20I?

Shanaka was superb with his big hitting at the death. He took the game away from India with some scintillating strokes. He also claimed two wickets in the last over of the match. Mendis gave the innings early momentum, smashing three fours and four sixes. In a high-scoring game, Rajitha stood out with 2/22.

For India, Axar had a great all-round game. He registered figures of 2/24 before playing a spectacular knock. Suryakumar also scored a fighting half-century.

Sri Lankan skipper Shanaka was named Player of the Match for his terrific all-round effort.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for 2nd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Cricket News & Update

Poll : 0 votes