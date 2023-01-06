IND vs SL: “Why is it that everyone who comes in new wants to change the old system?” - Ajay Jadeja asks Hardik Pandya

Ajay Jadeja has questioned Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya on why they want to change the old T20 cricket system.

The former India captain pointed out that all of the above skippers wanted to bring a change in Team India’s approach in T20Is. Jadeja sounded keen to know what went wrong with the system.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Jadeja said:

“Why is it that every captain, at least three years I can think of that when Virat Kohli took over he wanted to change the way the Indian team played? Rohit Sharma took over, he wanted to change the way the Indian team played. Now, Hardik Pandya has taken over, he wants the Indian team to change."

He continued:

"Why is it that everyone who comes in new wants to change the old system? What is the system problem there?”

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N…



#TeamIndia | #INDvSL The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.Scorecard The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… #TeamIndia | #INDvSL https://t.co/YoE4hvgZoA

The statement came after India lost by 16 runs while chasing 206 in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

Dinesh Karthik explains Ajay Jadeja why captains wants to change Team India

Dinesh Karthik believes that not being able to win the T20 World Cup since 2007 is the reason why the new captains want a change in Team India. He feels that Kohli brought a change, but in Test cricket.

The veteran reckons that Rohit's valiant effort was seen during the bilateral T20I series but failed at the T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the same show, the wicketkeeper batter said:

“The answer is in the fact that we haven’t won any multi-nation tournament. Since 2013, we haven’t won an ICC tournament. I don’t know in 2014 somebody would have come and said that I want to change something because we won the Champions Trophy. Here we haven’t won a T20 World Cup since 2007.”

He added:

“Virat Kohli said that he wants to change but I feel his major change came about in Test cricket. The way we played, bowled, and the attitude towards fitness.

"Rohit Sharma made a valiant effort in this T20, where in the bilaterals preceding the World Cup, we did play in a way, which was very aggressive. Until we made that habit for ourselves, it’s never gonna come suddenly in one big game.”

Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to secure a victory in the nseries decider against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for 2nd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Cricket News & Update

Poll : 0 votes