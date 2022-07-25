IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

India beat West Indies by two wickets in the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday, July 24. Chasing 312 to clinch the three-match series, Axar Patel (64* off 35) starred with the bat as the visitors got over the line with two balls to spare.

The Men in Blue were in a tough situation in the chase, having lost three wickets for 79 runs. However, a 99-run fourth-wicket stand between Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) gave them a lift before Patel’s maiden one-day fifty took India over the line. Their heroics meant Shai Hope’s century (115 off 135) in his landmark 100th ODI went in vain.

The Indian all-rounder struck three fours and five sixes in his innings in a terrific display of clean hitting under pressure. Patel hit one six each in three consecutive overs (41-43) to keep the visitors in the hunt at the death. With 32 needed off 24, he hit Romario Shepherd for consecutive fours to bring up his maiden one-day fifty.

At the other end, ODI debutant Avesh Khan (10) swung his bat at almost everything and slapped two crucial fours. Khan was dismissed in the penultimate over, going for another wild swing. However, with six needed off three balls, Patel sealed the deal by lofting a full toss from Kyle Mayers for a maximum.

Chasing 312, India got off to a cautious start as skipper Shikhar Dhawan struggled for fluency even as Shubman Gill looked good at the other end. After a brief rain interruption, Dhawan was dismissed for an ungainly 13 off 31 balls.

The left-hander played an upper-cut off a short ball outside off stump from Romario Shepherd. To be fair to Dhawan, he connected decently. However, Mayers took a brilliant sliding catch at deep third man to send the Indian skipper on his way.

Gill hit five fours in his knock and was looking good for his second successive fifty. However, on 43, his attempt to get cheeky cost him his wicket. The young opener went for a scoop against Mayers. However, it was a premeditated stroke and Gill was in no position to play the stroke.

In the end, he offered a simple return catch to the bowler off the bottom of the willow. India then sank into deeper trouble as Suryakumar Yadav (9) dragged a short ball outside off from Mayers back onto the stumps.

At 79/3, West Indies were clearly on top. However, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson’s fighting stand lifted India’s hopes. Both batters took their time early on with India in desperate need of rebuilding.

They switched gears in the 30th over, taking 16 runs off Mayers’ over. Iyer got to his fifty by pulling a short ball to deep midwicket for four. A slower ball was then launched for a maximum. Samson joined the fun by pulling another short delivery past fine leg for four.

Just as India were getting ready for the death-overs assault, Alzarri Joseph dealt the batting side a massive blow. He trapped Iyer plumb in front with a yorker that hit the batter’s toe as he missed his flick. The batter went for a review but had to walk back as the umpire’s call on the ball hitting the wickets stood.

At the time of his dismissal, India still needed 134 runs from 17 overs. A lot depended on Samson, who reached his maiden one-day fifty by clipping a full toss from Jayden Seales for four. However, he was run out soon after as the match once again swung in the bowling side’s favor.

Samson guided a full ball from Shepherd to short fine leg, but was late to take off for a single. The bowler could not collect the throw but, unfortunately for Samson, the ball hit Shepherd's shin and went onto the stumps. The batter was caught well short of his crease.

Deepak Hooda (33 off 36) came up with a handy contribution but failed to accelerate when the team needed it. However, Axar Patel displayed immense calmness in tense circumstances to pull Team India over the line.

Hope, Pooran shine as West Indies post 311/6

West Indies opener Hope scored a century in his 100th one-day match, while skipper Nicholas Pooran struck 74 off 77 as the hosts put up a competitive 311/6.

Hope and Pooran added 117 for the fourth wicket to ensure West Indies finished with a healthy score. While Hope hit eight fours and three sixes, Pooran slammed one four and as many as six sixes.

Hope played the anchor role in the West Indies innings to great effect. He added 65 for the first wicket with Mayers (39 off 23) and 62 for the second wicket with Shamarh Brooks (35 off 36).

The Windies openers looked solid until Mayers chipped a return catch to part-time off-spinner Hooda, while Brooks also failed to convert his start. He was smartly caught by Dhawan at slip off a good delivery from Axar Patel.

Brandon King (0) then played a needless slog sweep against Yuzvendra Chahal and top-edged an easy catch.

At 130/3, India had done well to pull West Indies back after the hosts' solid start. However, Hope and Pooran excelled and put their team in the ascendancy again.

The Windies skipper enjoyed his battle against Chahal. He slammed the leggie for two maximums in the 39th over and reached his half-century in the same over. Pooran eventually fell to Shardul Thakur (3/54), bowled while walking across his stumps.

Hope also reached his hundred in grand style. He jumped out of his crease and lofted Chahal over his head for a six. Another maximum followed off the next ball. Hope was eventually dismissed in the penultimate over, looking for quick runs. A couple of big hits by Shepherd (15*) allowed West Indies to finish on 311.

India vs West Indies 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd ODI?

Shai Hope struck a defiant century for West Indies, while Nicholas Pooran impressed with his 74. Kyle Mayers had a decent all-round game, scoring 39, claiming two wickets and taking a brilliant catch.

For India, Shardul Thakur claimed three key scalps with the ball, though he was a bit expensive. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson’s fifties rescued the team after a poor start while Axar Patel played a blinder.

Patel was ultimately named Player of the Match for his blazing unbeaten 64. He also claimed 1/40 from nine overs with his left-arm spin.

