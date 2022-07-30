IND vs WI 2022: “I don’t see Ashwin playing the T20 World Cup” - Parthiv Patel’s big statement on Team India’s spin options for ICC event

Former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel reckons veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is unlikely to feature for India at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He added that Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are better attacking options to complement Yuzvendra Chahal at the ICC event.

The 35-year-old Ashwin was a surprise selection in the ongoing T20I series in the West Indies. Before the first T20I in Trinidad on Friday (July 29), his last match in the format for India came in November last year. Ashwin impressed in the opening T20I against the Windies, registering figures of 2-22 in his four overs. Young leg-spinner Bishnoi made an equally good impact, claiming 2-26.

The Men in Blue went in with three spinners in Trinidad as the surface assisted slow bowling. However, that's unlikely to be the case in the second game at St Kitts on Monday (August 1). Asked which spinner should play if India have to choose between Ashwin and Bishnoi, Patel picked the latter. Explaining his choice, the former wicketkeeper told Cricbuzz:

“I see Bishnoi playing ahead of Ashwin in the next game (if India decide to go with two spinners). I don’t see Ashwin playing the T20 World Cup, to be honest. I would want variety in Kuldeep Yadav, Bishnoi and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. Wrist spinners give that attacking option in between. Ashwin doesn’t give you that.”

While Chahal has been rested for the T20I series in West Indies, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is part of the squad but didn't play the first match.

“Even in India, you don’t see three spinners playing” - Parthiv Patel impressed with Team India’s tactics

In a rather surprising decision, India decided to play both Ashwin and Bishnoi along with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the opening T20I. The move worked wonders, as the trio bamboozled the Windies batters. Chasing 191, the hosts were restricted to 122-8. Praising the visitors for their sharp decision-making, Patel remarked:

“Even in India, you don’t see three spinners playing in a T20 or a one-day game. Tactically, India have been brilliant throughout this tour. Even in the last ODI, when they came in to bat after rain, they thought (more) rain would come, and they played like that. Today also, tactically playing three spinners …”

The 37-year-old also hailed captain Rohit Sharma for his bowling changes and moves, saying that he has been on top of his game. Patel said:

“He made sure the spinners bowled at different times. We saw Ravi Bishnoi bowling four overs together at the death. Ashwin and Jadeja bowled in the first six overs. Usually, we see Ashwin bowling with the new ball, but not Jadeja. But we saw Jadeja bowl because of two right-handed match-ups. Rohit was on top of his game.”

While Ashwin and Bishnoi claimed two wickets apiece, Jadeja cleaned up Jason Holder for a duck to en witdh figures of 1-26.

