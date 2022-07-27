India all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy lauds Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy hopes the Harmanpreet Singh-led team will make it to the final of the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022).

The Indian women's cricket team are placed in Group A and will lock horns with Australia in their first group game on July 29. India will later play Pakistan and Barbados in the league phase before hoping to advance to the knock-outs. Group B comprises hosts England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member Indian women's cricket team at the Commonwealth Games. Smriti Mandhana will be Harmanpreet's deputy. The Indian team will also see the return of Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatiya.

Women's cricket will make its debut in CWG 2022 after the men's category was present in the 1998 CWG edition in Kuala Lumpur.

In an interaction organized by Sony Sports Network, Veda Krishnamurthy heaped praise on Harmanpreet Kaur and Smrithi Mandhana for the way they have been leading the team. She said that the skipper, on her day, can cut any opposition to size.

"We have been doing well in the T20 format. As a team, Harman (Harmanpreet) and Smriti are doing really well in handling the entire team. One good thing that we've seen is the way Harman (Harmanpreet) has led the team.

"One can see the difference in her captaincy. I think that is a great sign for the Indian team. Also, Harman (Harmanpreet), when in form can single-handedly destroy any team on that given day.

"I think there're a lot of positives going forward into this tournament. I'm excited and hope the Indian team makes it to the final."

Veda Krishnamurthy lauds Meghana, Pooja

Veda Krishnamurthy lauded Sabbineni Meghana for her work ethic and said she is proud to see the way the young batter has made a comeback into the side with an exemplary work ethic.

"The kind of intent Meghana has is very good. She gets into free-flowing strokes and the effort, the hard work she's done in the last few years, is very good.

"She's been amongst the highest run-getters in the last two or three years and eventually, it's been fruitful. She came back into the Indian team for the series against New Zealand. She has been consistently doing well.

"As and and when she gets older, I think, she's getting wiser as well. I'm very happy that she's made her comeback and she's made a statement."

Speaking of the Indian pace attack, Veda Krishnamurthy said that all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been instrumental in India's success in recent times.

Krishnamurthy added that the youngster has performed the role of bowling all-rounder well and termed her an 'impact performer' for the Indian team.

"Pooja Vastrakar has been an x-factor for the Indian team. The way she's come out molded herself into an all-rounder, she's making an impact. She is an impact performer for the team.

"She has come up and produced something in the crucial moments of the game and that has given her a lot of confidence. She has done really well in Sri Lanka with both the ball and the bat. She was extraordinary in the World Cup in New Zealand, so I'm sure there is confidence."

Veda Krishnamurthy added:

"Pooja is also the fast bowling leader at this point and since they are playing in England, there's going to be a lot of movement, and she is someone who brings in a lot of movement in the air. The pace attack will be crucial and I'm sure Pooja will be a key factor in the Indian team."

Experienced spinners a boon for India, according to Veda Krishnamurthy

Veda Krishnamurthy said that along with the pace attack, the spin department is also looking good for India, giving them a shot-in-the-arm for a podium finish.

The Bengaluru-based player said that Deepti Sharma could also be another impactful performer for the team as she has good all-round abilities.

"As Deepti Sharma is a left-hander, she has been playing all around the batting order. As a batter, she is crucial as she can control the game if early wickets are lost.

"Deepti Sharma, the bowler, is also important because her four overs are very important. She bowls in the powerplay and also in the death. She has delivered day in and day out when it comes to her bowling."

Veda Krishnamurthy opined that the spin bowling department will also play a crucial role in the team's fortunes.

"The spin bowling department is pretty experienced. They will always fall back on Deepti and Rajeshwari (Gayakwad) to kind of control the game. The attack is really strong with Deepti and Rajeshwari bowling in tandem.

"It is those eight overs where things have turned around in the recent past. They are a mainstay in the Indian team. It is nice to see so many youngsters coming in and doing things on their own and taking the team towards a win."

