"India favourites, but don't discount England" - Michael Atherton ahead of massive run-chase in Vizag Test

Former England captain Michael Atherton has stated that he won't discount Ben Stokes and Co. as they face a run-chase of 399 against India in the second Test in Vishakhapatnam. However, the former opener named the hosts as the firm favourites to win the match.

With two more days to go in the match, England must scale their highest-ever run-chase in Test cricket with nine wickets in hand. The tourists started well as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley stitched a 50-run stand, but the former fell late in the day. Crawley will resume on 29.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton stated:

"India favourites, but don't discount England. I would never discount the cricket they are playing and the confidence they have, the kind of inspiration they take from their leadership team. I wouldn't discount it, but India obviously in the favourites position right now."

The 2008 Test in Chennai against England is the only red-ball game in India when a total in excess of 300 was chased down in the fourth innings. Sachin Tendulkar spearheaded the hosts with 103 as they gunned down 387 with six wickets to spare.

"They had an absolutely brilliant day today" - Michael Atherton on England

Atherton also lauded Ben Stokes for setting an excellent example for the team through his fielding and held equal praise for Ben Foakes for his efforts behind the stumps. The cricketer-turned-pundit added:

"I wouldn't discount this England team under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum from doing anything and they had an absolutely brilliant day today. They were well behind in the game at the start of the day - 171 in arrears. To come out and control the day as they did. Ben Stokes' captaincy was absolutely superb, he took a brilliant catch, setting the example on the field.

"Ben Foakes was magnificent behind the stumps too, great low catches taken by him. They had a better day than they could've possibly hoped for or imagined and they've given themselves a chance."

The likes of Crawley, Stokes, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, and Jonny Bairstow will be very crucial to England's chances on Day 4. Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, will be vital for India.

