"INDIA IS IN THEIR HEARTS"- Fans react as Indian national anthem plays ahead of AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy clash

There was a major mix-up during the national anthem ceremony of the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between Australia and England on Saturday, February 22. As is the tradition before a game, the English and Aussie players lined up on the ground for their national anthem before the start of play.

However, the DJ at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore played the Indian anthem instead of Australia's, leading to confusion among players and spectators worldwide. 'Jana Gana Mana' was played for a few seconds before it was stopped. The Australian anthem was played after that to conclude the ceremony.

Fans took note of the goof-up and expressed their views through hilarious reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). Some felt that India occupied Pakistan's minds ahead of the match between the two teams on Sunday.

"Pakistan played Indian National Anthem in Gaddafi Stadium in place of Australia, INDIA IS IN THEIR HEARTS," a fan wrote.

"India's National Anthem in #AUSvENG match Someone's getting fired from their job today," a fan wrote.

"India playing on their minds. May that’s what explains the national anthem goof up. Sensitive matters- organisers need to do better," a fan wrote.

"Oops! In a surprising mix-up, the Indian national anthem was played at the Champions Trophy match between Australia and England. played at LAHORE, PAKISTAN, A rare moment that left everyone confused! Btw why they are storing India anthem?" a fan wrote.

Australia captain Steve Smith opts to bowl first vs England in 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first reckoning dew might ease out batting conditions in the second innings. He said: (via Cricbuzz)

"We're gonna have a bowl.. Looks a pretty good surface. There's a bit of dew when we were practising, so we'll like to chase later on. Short, Head, myself, Marnus, Inglis, Carey, Maxwell, Dwarshuis, Ellis, Spencer Johnson and Zampa.

"Little bit of swing up top, we'll try to utilise that as much as possible. He's (Carey) been batting really nicely. The two keepers played together in the Test matches, worked out well and both are quality batters. Always exciting, looking forward to getting started today.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams for Match 4 of the 2025 Champions Trophy:

Australia playing XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson.

England playing XI: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(C), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

