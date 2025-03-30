India to play 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is as Australia announce schedule for 2025-26 home season

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced its schedule for the 2025-26 home season. The men's team will host India, South Africa and England across formats. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and five T20Is in October-November before the marquee Ashes series against England gets underway.

Australia's summer begins with South Africa, as the Proteas will face the hosts in three T20Is on August 10, 12, and 16. Darwin will host the first two games, followed by the third in Cairns. The 50-over series against South Africa will be played between August 19 and 24. Cairns will stage the opening game, while Mckay will do the honors for the next two.

India, meanwhile, will play their 50-over games on October 19, 23, and 25 in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, respectively. The T20I leg will start on October 29 in Canberra. Melbourne will host the second on 31, with Hobart to follow on November 2. The tour ends with the fourth and fifth T20I in Gold Coast and Brisbane on November 6 and 8, respectively.

The five-Test series against England commences on November 21 in Perth. The Gabba will stage the day-night Test this time, beginning on December 4, followed by the Adelaide Oval hosing the third from 17 to 21. Melbourne still holds the Boxing Day Test from December 26 to 30, with Sydney taking the pink Test to finish the summer on January 4.

"We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer" - Cricket Australia chief executive

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg hopes to continue the momentum of digital engagement from last summer and thanked all the stakeholders involved in making the matches an enriching experience for the viewers.

He said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season. We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and support of all our government, venue, broadcast and commercial partners who ensure Australia's national sport continues to deliver brilliant experiences in stadiums and drive participation across the country."

Australia will also host India women for a multi-series, including three ODIs, three T20Is and a Test from February 15 to March 9.

