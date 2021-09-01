India’s 15-man squad for T20 World Cup to be announced on September 6 or 7

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the squad for this year’s T20 World Cup either on September 6 or 7, sources in the know told Sportskeeda. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set September 10 as the deadline for squad submission.

The Chetan Sharma-led senior selection committee will name the 15 players either on the final day (September 6) of the 4th India-England Test, or the day after. Sportskeeda has learnt that the Indian squad is most likely to be announced on September 7 since it’s a Monday.

The ICC has mandated all 16 nations not to bring more than 15 players and 8 officials to the UAE and Oman. Australia, New Zealand, and minnows Papua New Guinea – who will play the preliminary round in Muscat – have announced their contingents thus far.

India, Pakistan in same group as Super 12 await 4 teams after 'Round 1'

The ICC T20 World Cup trophy is currently on a tour around Europe [Credits: T20 World Cup]

While the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will officially start on October 17, the group matches will kick off only on October 23. Round 1 will run through the first week, in which 8 teams - divided into Groups A and B - will look to finish in the top two and secure the remaining four slots in the Super 12.

Virat Kohli’s India have been drawn alongside arch-rivals Pakistan in Group 2, and the neighbours will clash on October 24. The other lot has been marked as the ‘Group of Death’ with defending champions West Indies, current No.1 side England and Australia pitted together.

The draws are as follows:

Super 12 – Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Winner of Group A, Runner-up of Group B

Super 12 – Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Runner-up of Group A, Winner of Group B

Round 1 – Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Round 1 – Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

The first semi-final is scheduled for November 10 in Abu Dhabi, while the second knockout game and the final will be held in Dubai on November 11 and 14 respectively.

