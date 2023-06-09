"India's first target would be to get past that score" - Sunil Gavaskar wants India to first reach 269 in WTC final

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes there's still a glimmer of hope for India to make a comeback in the World Test championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.

Ahead of Day 3 on Friday, India are in a spot of bother at 151/5, still a massive 318 runs behind Australia's first-innings score of 469. The top order was vulnerable against the moving ball and the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane have given some sort of stability to the Indian innings.

However, speaking on air on Day 2, Sunil Gavaskar explained why India shouldn't give up yet and try to avoid the follow-on by breaching the 269-run mark. He said:

"They were out shouldering some deliveries, getting bowled. They could score some runs like it happened at the Eden Gardens. On the last day when the ball is turning, Ravindra Jadeja can create some magic. So, India's first target would be to get past that score of 269 and try and reduce the lead as much as possible."

Sunil Gavaskar doesn't think Australia will enforce follow-on

Sunil Gavaskar also recalled India's miraculous victory during the famous 2001 Kolkata Test. Australia were in a winning position and they asked India to follow on, but then it was Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman who played marathon knocks to get India out of trouble. The hosts ended up winning the game on the final day.

Gavaskar feels Australia will have that in mind and will not enforce the follow-on even if they have the opportunity to. He stated:

"I do not think Australia will entertain any thoughts of giving a follow-on. Because if they do, and India bat well, India have the ability."

Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat are still at the crease and India will hope that they add as many runs as possible to get closer to Australia's total.

