India's Yashasvi Jaiswal takes massive leap in latest ICC Test Rankings; Jasprit Bumrah maintains top spot among bowlers

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's dream run in the ongoing Test series against England sees him break into the top 15 of the ICC Test Rankings among batters. The Southpaw scored yet another double hundred in the series and has risen 14 spots into the 15th place with a career-best 699 rating points.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also had a great outing in Rajkot with his 11th Test hundred. It sees the veteran opener jump one spot to the 12th place in the ICC Test Rankings among batters. England opener Ben Duckett smashed a sensational 153 in the same game and is just one spot behind Rohit with 719 rating points.

Star speedster Jasprit Bumrah continues to reign supreme among bowlers at the top of the pile. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got his 500th Test wicket in Rajkot and has risen a spot higher to second in the ICC rankings, just behind Bumrah.

Ravindra Jadeja tightens his grip at top in ICC Test Rankings among all-rounders

While Jaiswal scored an incredible double hundred in Rajkot, local boy Ravindra Jadeja produced the all-round performance that helped his team win by a mammoth 434 runs against England.

Walking out to bat at 33/3, Jadeja scored a fantastic hundred and proved just why he was invaluable to the Indian Test team. He also picked up a five-wicket haul in the final innings and was the Player of the Match, his tenth in his Test career so far.

Such a great performance has seen Jadeja achieve a career-high 469 rating points and also take a huge lead at the top of the ICC Test Rankings among all-rounders. He is 139 points ahead of Ashwin in the second place. Jadeja has also risen three spots to sixth among bowlers in the rankings with 789 rating points currently.

