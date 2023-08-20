India tour of Ireland 2023 weather update: Dublin weather report for August 20 for 2nd IND vs IRE T20I

After a rain-marred contest in the first T20I, Team India will square off against Ireland in the second game at The Village in Dublin on Sunday.

The Men in Blue were lucky to secure a two-run win in the series opener via the DLS method. Chasing 140 for victory, India were 47/2 in 6.5 overs when rain arrived. No further play was possible and the visitors won the game by virtue of being two runs ahead of the revised target.

There were positive signs for India, with Jasprit Bumrah showing no signs of jittery on his return. Prasidh Krishna also bowled really well on his comeback and both pacers will hope to carry the momentum.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of a washout in Sunday's encounter in Dublin. According to Accuweather, there is a seven percent chance of precipitation throughout the game. However, it is mostly passing showers and chances of disrupting the game is highly unlikely.

Moreover, it would be bright and sunny, with the temperature hovering around 21-22 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 60 percent.

"The bunch that we have is very confident" - Jasprit Bumrah on India's bench strength

India landed in Ireland with a second-string side on the back of a shocking 2-3 series defeat against the West Indies. Led by Jasprit Bumrah, the team is stacked with players, who performed well in IPL 2023, including Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jitesh Sharma.

Speaking at the end of the last game, Bumrah credited IPL for the depth that Indian cricket has had over the last few years.

"Everybody has a lot of belief in their game and I think the IPL also helps them. The bunch that we have is very confident and that's a good sign for our team," Bumrah said.

Can India's youngsters continue their winning juggernaut against Ireland in the second T20I? Let us know in the comment box.