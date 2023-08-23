India tour of Ireland 2023 weather update: Dublin weather report for August 23 for 3rd IND vs IRE T20I

With the series already done and dusted, Team India would look to try out a few fringe players when they lock horns with Ireland in the third T20I at The Village in Dublin on Wednesday, August 23.

The Men in Blue were the stronger of the two teams in the first two matches. After a rain-marred outing in the series opener, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. produced a dominating performance in the second game to wrap up the three-match series with a game to spare.

Batting first, India posted 185/5 in their 20 overs, riding on significant contributions from Ruturak Gaikwad (58), Sanju Samson (40), and Rinku Singh (38*). In response, Ireland managed only 152/8, losing the match by 33 runs. Bumrah was once again spectacular with the ball, returning with figures of 2/15 from his four overs.

Meanwhile, after rain played spoilsport in the first game, the weather panned out beautifully during the second contest. It was bright and sunny and, ideal for a game of cricket.

However, much to the dismay of fans, it is unlikely to be the same in the third and final T20I of the series. The Dublin weather forecast suggests that heavens might open up during the game, with a probability of 51 percent of precipitation. Overcast conditions would prevail with significant cloud covers.

The temperature will hover between 18 and 19 degrees Celsius. However, it would be cold and chilly with the real feeling around 17 degrees Celsius.

They never looked out of practice - India's head coach on Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna

The Ireland series marked the much-awaited return of India's pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. Both looked in good rhythm in the first two games, picking up four wickets each.

India's head coach for the Ireland tour, Sitanshu Kotak, asserted that both pacers never looked out of practice. He, however, maintained that the pair need more game time before the ICC ODI World Cup.

“They were at the National Cricket Academy for their RTPs (return to play) and strength and all," Kotak told reporters on the eve of the third T20I. "They are very smart; they never looked like they did not get a game, or were out of practice. They looked ready in practice."

“It is just that these guys need more game time before the World Cup. They will get three games in this series and (also) a few matches in the Asia Cup,” he added.

