India vs Australia 2023: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch history and T20I records

India will face Australia at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23 in the first T20I of the five-match series. The game is being played just days after the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup in which Australia beat India by six wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium last hosted a T20I in June 2022, when South Africa met the Men in Blue in the third T20I of a five-match series. The hosts went on to win the game by a comfortable margin of 48 runs.

In this article, we will look at the T20I records and pitch history of the stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium, Visakhapatnam T20I records and stats

Teams have not found batting easy at the venue. Three T20Is have been played in Visakhapatnam and only once has a team crossed the 170-run mark.

Here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous T20Is hosted by the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium:

Matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 57 - Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND) vs. South Africa, 2022

Best bowling figures: 4/8 - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2016

Highest team total: 179/5 - India vs. South Africa, 2022

Lowest team total: 82 - Sri Lanka vs. India, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 127/7 - India vs. Australia, 2019

Average first innings score: 129

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch report

The pitch at the venue was initially considered a good one for batting. Of late, though, bowlers, spinners in particular have enjoyed their time on the surface.

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium, Visakhapatnam, last T20I match

India beat South Africa by 48 runs in the last T20I match played in Visakhapatnam on June 14, 2022. Batting first after losing the toss, the Men in Blue posted a challenging 179/5 on the board and then held the Proteas to 131.

Brief Scores: India 179/5 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Dwaine Pretorius 2/29) beat South Africa 131 (Heinrich Klaasen 29, Harshal Patel 4/25) by 48 runs.