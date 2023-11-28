India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will take on Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday. The hosts will look to wrap up the series with a win in the third game, having already clinched the first two matches.

After a close two-wicket win in a high-scoring encounter in Visakhapatnam, the Men in Blue registered a 44-run triumph in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Sent into bat after losing the toss, India came up with an excellent effort to post 235/4 as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad all hit fifties, while Rinku Singh played another brilliant cameo.

Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) and Prasidh Krishna (3/41) then starred with the ball as India held Australia to 191/9. The Aussies have decided to overhaul their squad for the remaining games, keeping the fatigue factor in mind. It would be interesting to see how the world champions perform in the remainder of the T20Is.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, Matthew Wade said:

“Doesn't really matter too much with the dew but we'll bowl first. It should be settling a little more as the night goes on.”

Australia have made a few changes to their playing XI - Travis Head, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson come in for Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, and Adam Zampa.

For India, Avesh Khan comes in for Mukesh Kumar as the latter is getting married.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson.

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the pitch is very hard - it’s clay of mass proportion. It’s black soil, but it is really bound together, with not a lot of grass covering. It’s got a good sheen. Conditions for both teams are going to be very good. The dew factor is going to be there for sure.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma.

Australia Squad: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Kane Richardson, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Rohan Pandit, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath