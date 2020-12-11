India vs Australia A Day 1: ‘All-rounder’ Jasprit Bumrah, bowlers sizzle as 20 wickets crumble

Bowlers dominated on a twenty-wicket opening day of the pink-ball game between India and Australia A in Sydney on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah was the surprise top-scorer for India with a belligerent 55 not out.

Jasprit Bumrah also starred with the ball, picking up two wickets, as Australia A crumbled to 108 in response to India’s 194 to give the visitors an 86-run lead.

Mohammed Shami also came up with an excellent display of fast bowling to finish with 3 for 29. After his heroics with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah continued his impressive day by sending back the out-of-form Joe Burns caught behind for 2.

Shami then ran through the Australia A middle-order. He began by forcing Marcus Harris (26) to edge one to first slip. Ben McDermott was then trapped in front of the stumps without scoring while Sean Abbott also poked at one to be back in the hut for a duck.

The memorable day continued for the Indian bowlers when Nic Maddinson (19) pulled Mohammed Siraj straight to mid-wicket.

Sustained pressure from the Indian quicks and Australia A have been bowled out for 108. India lead by 86 runs.



20 wickets have fallen on Day 1 of the pink ball tour game at SCG.



Saini - 3/19

Jasprit Bumrah claimed his second wicket of the game when Jack Wildermuth (12) edged an attempted cut behind the stumps.

Navdeep Saini then joined in the fun, forcing Will Sutherland to edge one to first slip without opening his account. Saini finished with two other scalps, having Australia A skipper Alex Carey caught behind for 32 and sending back Mitchell Swepson for 1.

Last-man Harry Conway’s comical run-out summed up a bizarre day. Earlier, a last-wicket partnership of 71 runs between Indian tailenders Jasprit Bumrah (55 not out) and Mohammed Siraj (22) lifted India out of the mire.

When Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj joined forces, India were in dire straits at 123 for 9. The visitors were in serious danger of being bowled out for a sub-par total, but the last-wicket pair put up a surprisingly stubborn challenge.

Jasprit Bumrah was the aggressor in the partnership, hitting six fours and two sixes during his maiden first-class half-century. Siraj also did well, smashing two fours and a six during his 34-ball knock.

Shaw-Gill show before Jasprit Bumrah’s rescue act

Earlier in the day, after electing to bat first after winning the toss, Mayank Agarwal (2) jabbed tentatively at an Abbot delivery to be back in the hut. However, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill took control of proceedings and launched a counterattack as India raced past 70 in the ninth over.

Gill hit consecutive fours before Shaw crunched medium-pacer Conway for three boundaries in four balls.

The duo kept attacking the Australia A bowlers before Shaw’s luck finally ran out. After smashing Sutherland for three fours in the ninth over, he was bowled by one that sneaked through the gate to perish for a swift 40 off 29.

#SpiritofCricket



Non-striker batsman Mohd Siraj quickly rushed to check on Cameron Green, who got hit on the head by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive.



📷: Getty Images Australia

Shaw's dismissal opened the floodgates, as the visitors lost wickets in a heap. Hanuma Vihari was bowled for 15 by Wildermuth when he left one alone outside off-stump. Gill’s resistance came to an end when he edged Cameron Green behind the stumps after scoring 43 off 58.

Wildermuth then struck a double blow. He had opposition skipper Ajinkya Rahane caught behind for 4 before trapping Rishabh Pant leg before for 5. Wriddhiman Saha perished for a 22-ball duck to Abbott. When Shami (0) and Saini (4) also fell cheaply, India were rocking at 123 for 9.

However, with no pressure of expectations, Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj enjoyed themselves out in the middle. The duo featured in what turned out to be a crucial partnership in the context of the game. Jasprit Bumrah even cleared the ropes twice to display his dominance before India were bowled out for 194.

Abbott and Wildermuth stood out for Australia A with three wickets apiece.

Jasprit Bumrah's straight-drive hits Cameron Green on the head

Injury woes continued to pile on for Australia ahead of the Test series against India.

Promising all-rounder Cameron Green had to be subbed out after being struck on the right side of the head by a straight drive from Jasprit Burmah while bowling. Both Jasprit Burmah and Mohammed Siraj immediately rushed towards the bowler after the incident to check on the youngster.

Victoria batsman Patrick Rowe came in as Cameron Green's concussion replacement. In an earlier practice game, another Test hopeful - Will Pucovski - was struck on the helmet by a short ball.