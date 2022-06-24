Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik and Ruturaj Gaikwad captured cycling at picturesque location ahead of Ireland T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal is among the players to have landed in Ireland for the impending two-match T20I series against the hosts. Ahead of the opening encounter, the star leg-spinner was spotted riding a bicycle alongside his teammates.

Taking to his Instagram account, Chahal shared a picture in which he can be seen enjoying a cycle ride along with Dinesh Karthik and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The three cricket stars can be seen unwinding prior to the Ireland white-ball series.

Chahal posted:

"Ride it 🚲."

Chahal showcased good form in the recently concluded South Africa T20Is. The crafty spinner bagged six wickets from five appearances and had a decent economy rate of 8.18 to his name.

He was exceptional with the ball in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chahal picked up 27 wickets from 17 games and finished as the leading wicket-taker in this year's edition.

Meanwhile, the BCCI had given a three-day break to India's white-ball cricketers following the five-match home T20I series against South Africa. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal have already reached Ireland for the forthcoming assignment.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Can’t wait to meet up with the boys Touchdown, DublinCan’t wait to meet up with the boys Touchdown, Dublin 🇮🇪 Can’t wait to meet up with the boys 🇮🇳 https://t.co/LKsGgKCTcJ

India and Ireland are scheduled to battle it out in two T20I in Dublin. The series opener is set to be played on Sunday, June 26 while the final fixture will be on June 28.

India vs Ireland 2022 squads

India squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far