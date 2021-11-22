"India played according to their reputation"- Kamran Akmal on India's T20I sweep over New Zealand 

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal lauded India for their clean sweep over New Zealand in the T20I series that concluded on Sunday. Akmal said India bounced back from their poor run at the T20 World Cup 2021 and played to their reputation.

In a video posted to his official YouTube channel 'Catch and Bat with Kamran Akmal,' he appreciated India for providing chances to many youngsters.

India won the third and final T20I by 73 runs against the Kiwis, who had finished runners-up at the recent T20 World Cup

"This is one thing that is to be appreciated of the Indian team - they give chances to every player. That's how a player becomes mature. This is why the Indian team has been so successful. It's absolutely not easy to play with an inexperienced side and the rest of the main players, and win the series. They played cricket according to their reputation," former wicketkeeper Akmal said.

Akmal declared that if India fails to make it to the knockouts of a global ICC tournament, the whole event "turns insipid."

"It doesn't seem that the same team was knocked out from the group stages of the T20 World Cup. When a team like India doesn't make it to the knockouts of an ICC tournament, the whole event turns insipid," he added.

"It was good to provide Ishan Kishan with some gametime" - Kamran Akmal

Ishan Kishan in action during the final T20I against New Zealand

Akmal was pleased to see Ishan Kishan playing in the final T20I. The opener replaced KL Rahul for what was his fifth T20I.

"It was good to provide Ishan Kishan with some gametime. This is what happens when you clinch the series in the first two games only. It's a great advantage. Kishan didn't seem under any pressure and played his shots against fast-paced bowling opposition - Boult, Milne and Lockie Ferguson. His 29 runs was crucial because he utilized the powerplay to his team's advantage," Akmal concluded.

The first Test between the two teams will start in Kanpur on Thursday (November 25).

