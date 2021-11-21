IND vs NZ 2021: "You won't hear such statements from Rahul Dravid"- Gautam Gambhir on the difference between Ravi Shastri and current coach

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir has pinpointed one major difference between former head coach Ravi Shastri and the incumbent, Rahul Dravid.

Shastri recently completed his hugely successful stint as the Indian men's team's head coach following the culmination of the T20 World Cup. India may have failed to win a major ICC title during his tenure. But the consistency of the team across all three formats and dominance in Test cricket, especially in overseas conditions, remains a high point on his CV.

During a recent interaction with Times Now Navbharat, Gambhir was asked about Shastri's legacy. The 2011 World Cup winner criticised Shastri for his statements in the media following India's Test wins overseas. Gambhir said:

"The one thing I found surprising is that when you play well, you don't usually boast about it. It's fine if others talk about it; when we won the 2011 World Cup, no one gave statements saying that this team is the best in the world, let alone country.”

"Dravid's major focus will be on players being good people first" - Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir lauded Shastri and co for India's stupendous rise in Test cricket. But he reckoned that the former coach should have refrained from making bold statements in the media after every triumph.

Shastri had famously called the current team under Virat Kohli as the best Indian Test team of all time during the 2018 tour of England. Gambhir believes it is something new coach Dravid would never do.

"When you win, let others talk about it. You won in Australia, that's a big achievement, no doubt. You won in England, performed well, no doubt. But let others praise you. You won't hear such statements from Rahul Dravid. Whether India play good or bad, his statements will always remain balanced. Moreover, it will reflect on other players,” said Gambhir.

“Humility is very important, whether you play good or bad. Cricket won't go on forever. I think Dravid's major focus will be on players being good people first,” Gambhir further added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid has started his coaching tenure with a T20I series win over New Zealand.

The final T20I is being played in Kolkata on Sunday, November 21. India won the toss, and have elected to bat first.

