India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

India and New Zealand will battle it out in match number 28 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Both sides went down in their opening Super 12 encounter to Pakistan.

India were thumped by 10 wickets, a brutal defeat which ended their unbeaten streak against their arch-rivals in the World Cup. The Kiwis put up a better fight but still went down by five wickets.

The match between India and New Zealand will be a virtual quarter-final since the winner is likely to progress to the semi-finals. As things stand in Group 2 right now, Pakistan have been completely dominant with three wins from as many games. They look set to top the group and have all but booked their place in the knockouts.

The Indians and Kiwis will thus have to jostle to claim the second spot. India have not beaten New Zealand in an ICC event since the 2003 World Cup. However, the conditions in the UAE should favor the Asian side.

There has been much debate about the Indian team combination over the last few days, particularly with regards to Hardik Pandya’s bowling status. India will need to leave the distractions behind and focus on a strong opposition in New Zealand.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

IND Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

NZ Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway (w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ - Today's match opening batters list

Ishan Kishan, coming in for Suryakumar Yadav, will open the innings for India. Rohit Sharma is likely to be the senior opener.

Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell opened for New Zealand versus Pakistan, scoring 17 and 27 runs respectively.

IND vs NZ - Today's match pitch report

The surface in Dubai has offered some help to pacers early on. Batters need to be a bit careful at the start. Dew could be a factor in the second innings.

📸 A look at the pitch for the Hello from Dubai for #TeamIndia 's #T20WorldCup clash against New Zealand 👋📸 A look at the pitch for the #INDvNZ contest 🔽 Hello from Dubai for #TeamIndia's #T20WorldCup clash against New Zealand 👋📸 A look at the pitch for the #INDvNZ contest 🔽 https://t.co/9jHSR7xsqA

IND vs NZ - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Marais Erasmus

Third Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The Kiwis have made one change to their team. Fast bowler Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert while Devon Conway will keep wickets.

Speaking after winning the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said:

“We are going to bowl because of the dew factor at this time of the year. We look forward to another challenge. Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert, just to balance our bowling attack.

India have made two changes to their playing XI. Ishan Kishan comes in for an unfit Suryakumar Yadav and will open the innings. The other change is Shardul Thakur replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

