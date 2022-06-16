[Watch] Roll no.1 coming out of viva" - Dinesh Karthik leaves fans in splits with hilarious Instagram reel

Team India players arrived in Rajkot on Wednesday (June 15) for the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series against South Africa. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik delighted fans with his in-flight reel video ahead of the encounter.

Dinesh Karthik took to his Instagram account earlier today to share the video. The right-hander can be seen walking down the plane's aisle amid smoke while his teammates clap for him.

The 37-year-old captioned the post:

"Roll no.1 coming out of viva room be like..."

The cricket star's fans gave the video a big thumbs up and the post currently has close to 2 lakh likes on the platform. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik has been in tremendous form with the bat and will be keen to make an impact in the forthcoming match against the Proteas.

The seasoned campaigner contributed significantly to the success of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He managed 330 runs from 16 games and had a fantastic strike rate of 183.33.

Dinesh Karthik was named in India's squad for the South Africa T20Is thanks to his inspiring performances in the latest edition of the the cash-rich league.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I to be played on Friday

South Africa started the series on a promising note, securing stunning wins in the first two fixtures. The hosts bounced back by winning the third game to stay afloat in the series.

The two cricketing nations are scheduled to battle it out in the fourth T20I on Friday, June 17. The match is set to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot.

Team India were exceptional in the last game as they secured their biggest win over South Africa (in terms of runs) in the shortest format. The Rishabh Pant-led side beat the Proteas by 48-runs in the third T20I.

