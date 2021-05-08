Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane gets vaccinated in Mumbai

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane recently got vaccinated in Mumbai. The Delhi Capitals (DC) star took to Twitter to inform his fans that he had taken the first dose of the vaccine.

The 32-year-old shared a picture of himself getting the jab, with the caption:

"Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated, if you’re eligible."

Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated, if you’re eligible pic.twitter.com/VH2xYcTQ1i — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 8, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane was supposed to be playing in the IPL 2021 at this point. But the tournament was postponed indefinitely after the virus breached various teams' bio-bubbles. Rahane's DC teammate Amit Mishra tested positive just before the tournament was called off.

DC enjoyed a good stint in the 14th edition of the IPL as they sat on top of the table after winning six games out of eight. Last season's finalists were on course to book their place in the playoffs and were seen as one of the favorites to go the distance, given the form they were in.

Rahane, however, played only two games this season. Against Chennai Super Kings, he didn't get a chance to bat, while in the match against the Rajasthan Royals, Rahane managed a run-a-ball-8.

Ajinkya Rahane named in India's Test squad for WTC and England series

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh.



KL Rahul & Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance. — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

BCCI recently announced a 24-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship against New Zealand, which will be followed by a grueling 5-match Test series versus England.

Being a senior member of India's Test setup, Ajinkya Rahane expectedly made the cut.

It was under Rahane's captaincy that India made a historic comeback to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 earlier this year. It put them in a good position to book their place in the World Test Championship final.

India will be banking heavily on Rahane as he has been on previous tours to England. However, the batsman doesn't have the best of records in English conditions, scoring 556 runs in 20 innings at an average of 29.26. The 32-year-old has one hundred and four fifties to his name in England.

💯 for Ajinkya Rahane 💥



India's stand-in skipper completes his eighth Test century away from home!



Can he get them to a dominant position?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/iGSZfZM8Xc — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020