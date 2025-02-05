Indian captain Rohit Sharma provides a crucial update on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that the team is still uncertain over ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and recovery on the eve of the first ODI against England. The two teams will clash in a three-match ODI series, starting in Nagpur on February 6.

Bumrah suffered a back injury in the first innings of the final Test of India's tour of Australia in Sydney. He missed the latter half of the first innings and did not take the field for the entirety of the second innings.

There have been several contrasting reports on Bumrah's availability for the final ODI against England and the subsequent Champions Trophy. The speedster recently underwent scans at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to determine the extent of his injury and a possible return time.

Talking about Bumrah's availability in the press conference ahead of the first India-England ODI, Rohit said [quoted by Sportstar]:

"We are waiting for some updates on his scan, which are due to happen over the next few days. Once we get that scan report, we will have more clarity in terms of where he stands right now, and if he will be available for the last ODI."

Bumrah has been named in the Indian provisional 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy, starting February 19. However, his participation in the marquee tournament hinges on his fitness.

"He will be in contention" - Rohit Sharma on Varun Chakravarthy

Varun was the Player of the Series in the T20I series against England [Credit: Getty]

With doubts over Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, India added the in-form Varun Chakravarthy to their squad for the ODI series against England. Rohit Sharma confirmed that the mystery spinner is in contention to be included in India's Champions Trophy squad.

The 33-year-old tormented the English batters in the five-match T20I series, helping India complete a 4-1 win. Varun picked up 14 wickets at an average of under 10 and an economy of 7.66 in the five games.

"Yeah look, he has certainly shown something different. I understand that it is a T20 format but he has clearly got something different about him. So we just wanted to have an option and see what we can do with him. Clearly during the series it presents us an opportunity to play him at some stage and see what he is capable of. Right now we are not thinking about whether we are going to take him or not but definitely he will be in contention," said Rohit.

Varun is still to play an ODI for India despite featuring in 18 T20Is since his debut in 2021.

Meanwhile, India have until February 12 to confirm their final 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy.

