Indian pacer released from squad ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test: Reports

Team India have reportedly released pacer Harshit Rana from the squad ahead of the second Test against England. The second Test is set to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Rana was a late call-up to the India squad for the five-match Test series. However, according to a report by The Times of India, the pacer has been released from the squad. The report added that he was not seen boarding the bus with the team to Birmingham, where the second Test will be played.

After the first Test, India head coach Gautam Gambhir, when asked about Harshit Rana during the press conference, said:

"I haven't spoken to the chairman selector; I will speak to the chairman of selectors because there was a bit of a niggle in the group. That is why we wanted him as a backup. But at the moment, everything looks fine, so if everyone is fine, he would have to fly back."

Rana made his Test debut in Australia during the 2024-25 BGT series. He has played two Tests for India so far and has picked up four wickets.

India suffer five-wicket loss in Leeds to concede 0-1 lead

Meanwhile, the five-Test series did not start well for India as they crashed to a five-wicket loss in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. Batting first, the visitors posted a total of 471 in the first innings as Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), captain Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134) scored hundreds.

England got close in reply, finishing at 465 in their first innings as the visitors gained a narrow six-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with five wickets. In the second essay, India got to 364, setting the hosts a target of 371 runs. KL Rahul (137) and Pant (118) scored centuries.

While it seemed as though India had enough runs on the board, England got past the finish line comfortably on the fifth day, scaling down the target in 82 overs as Ben Duckett (149) scored a match-winning hundred.

With the win, the hosts have now taken a 1-0 lead in the series with four Tests to go.

