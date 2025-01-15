Indian Women create history with massive 304-run win in 3rd ODI against Ireland Women

The Indian women's cricket team made history on Wednesday, January 15, with a stunning 304-run victory over Ireland in the third and final ODI. The match, held at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, marked their biggest win in ODI history.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. Indian openers, captain Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal delivered a brilliant partnership of 233 runs off 160 balls. Smriti made history by becoming the first Indian woman to score 10 centuries in ODI cricket.

The left-hander played a brilliant knock of 135 runs off 80 balls, in a knock that included 12 boundaries and seven sixes. In the process, she also became the fastest Indian woman to reach an ODI century, achieving the milestone in just 70 balls.

Meanwhile, Pratika celebrated her maiden ODI century, finishing with an impressive 154 runs off 129 balls, featuring 20 boundaries and one six.

Richa Ghosh added a quickfire 59 off 42 balls, with 10 boundaries and a six while Tejal Hasabnis chipped in with 28. India ended their innings at a formidable 435/5 in 50 overs, setting a new record for their highest-ever total in ODI cricket.

In response, Ireland never seemed to get going and were dismissed for just 131 in 31.4 overs, with Sarah Forbes top-scoring on 41.

Deepti Sharma was the standout bowler for India, taking three wickets as the Women in Blue secured a commanding 304-run victory, setting a new record for India's largest win in ODI history.

With this victory, India completed a clean sweep, winning all three matches of the series against Ireland.

“Near perfect game” - Smriti Mandhana reflects on India’s historic win

During the post-match presentation, Indian captain Smriti Mandhana praised the team’s performance, calling the achievement of scoring over 400 runs a significant milestone and describing the game as nearly flawless. She said:

“Near perfect game for sure, winning the toss and going into bat and scoring 400-plus is a really good achievement. One thing is that I told the bowlers to bowl them out in the 31st over and they achieved that.”

“(On her intent from the start of the innings today) It was pretty much planned today, not many matches you go out there and you start taking on from the get-go, the wicket was good and the outfield was fast. Sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't, I'm happy that it came off today,” she continued [as quoted by Cricbuzz].

Pratika Rawal was named Player of the Series for her outstanding performance, having scored 310 runs in three matches, including two fifties and a century.

