"Inner peace!" - Fans on Twitter go gushing as Rahul Tripathi gets maiden India call-up for Ireland T20Is

Cricket Twitter gushed with excitement as the BCCI handed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Tripathi his maiden international call-up for India's two-match T20I tour of Ireland, which will begin on June 26.
Tripathi scored a personal-best of 413 runs in the recently concluded IPL 2022 in 14 matches at an average of 37.55. His strike rate of 158.24 was among the best for top-order batters and 15th overall. On more occasions than one, he carried the SRH lineup to victories with jaw-dropping counter-attacks.
These also made him a fan favorite, even prompting calls for him when the team for the ongoing five-T20I series was announced.
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have been rested from the squad as they look to prepare for the long-pending Test match against England that'll start soon after the two T20Is.
Tripathi, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, and Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav have been added in their place, while Hardik Pandya has been chosen as captain.
Fans on Twitter were "very, very happy" for the former and shared their love with congratulatory messages and wholesome memes.
India's squad for the Ireland tour: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.
Who will Rahul Tripathi replace in India's first 11?
Both Shreyas and Pant have started all three games against South Africa so far and two of the three players should come in directly. Considering that Suryakumar is returning from an injury and is most likely to play in the 2022 T20 World Cup, he'll almost certainly get the first preference.
If the team prefers Samson for the second spot, Tripathi might come in for opener Ishan Kishan, who has been in good form and has got enough games under his belt to retain his spot as the backup opener for the World Cup.
Tripathi and Samson, as well as Dinesh Karthik, can substitute Pant as the wicketkeeper for the series.