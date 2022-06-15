"Inner peace!" - Fans on Twitter go gushing as Rahul Tripathi gets maiden India call-up for Ireland T20Is

Cricket Twitter gushed with excitement as the BCCI handed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Tripathi his maiden international call-up for India's two-match T20I tour of Ireland, which will begin on June 26.

Tripathi scored a personal-best of 413 runs in the recently concluded IPL 2022 in 14 matches at an average of 37.55. His strike rate of 158.24 was among the best for top-order batters and 15th overall. On more occasions than one, he carried the SRH lineup to victories with jaw-dropping counter-attacks.

These also made him a fan favorite, even prompting calls for him when the team for the ongoing five-T20I series was announced.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have been rested from the squad as they look to prepare for the long-pending Test match against England that'll start soon after the two T20Is.

Tripathi, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, and Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav have been added in their place, while Hardik Pandya has been chosen as captain.

Fans on Twitter were "very, very happy" for the former and shared their love with congratulatory messages and wholesome memes.

Here are the best reactions:

Manoj Dimri @manoj_dimri Make it count 🏻 🏻

WE NEED YOU 🤝🏻🤝🏻 Sanju Samson, Rahul TripathiMake it countWE NEED YOU 🤝🏻🤝🏻 Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi 🇮🇳 Make it count 👍🏻👍🏻WE NEED YOU 🤝🏻🤝🏻

Aditya @pradeep__3576 #rahultripathi Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson finally get chance in team india squad Ireland t20 match. #SanjuSamson Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson finally get chance in team india squad Ireland t20 match. #SanjuSamson #rahultripathi https://t.co/VnS6KQ2ZWH

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Seen Tripathi as the underrated KKR player, winning games or impactful knocks match after match. Went unnoticed most of the time the last few years. His knocks against KKR this year brought bigger limelight on him. Seen Tripathi as the underrated KKR player, winning games or impactful knocks match after match. Went unnoticed most of the time the last few years. His knocks against KKR this year brought bigger limelight on him.

Chetan Dixit @Chetan_CREATZZ



@rahultripathi

Rahul Tripathi Get The Maiden Call For Blue Jersey Rahul Tripathi Get The Maiden Call For Blue Jersey 💙@rahultripathi https://t.co/AgtVfLgYE1

parthiv patel @parthiv9 … #CricketTwitter So good to see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the Indian squad…well deserved So good to see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the Indian squad…well deserved👏👏👏… #CricketTwitter

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… BCCI @BCCI India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik India SquadHardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Rahul Tripathi. The name that so desperately deserved to be there is here at last. So so happy! #IREvIND Rahul Tripathi. The name that so desperately deserved to be there is here at last. So so happy! #IREvIND twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Surosh Rena @suroshrena BCCI @BCCI India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik India SquadHardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Rahul Tripathi in the squad. Inner peace. Congo Man! twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Rahul Tripathi in the squad. Inner peace. Congo Man! twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… https://t.co/U13kwsr27X

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the Ireland T20 series squad. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the Ireland T20 series squad. https://t.co/VOeuBFWLyT

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan So happy to see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the Indian team. Congratulations buddy. So happy to see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the Indian team. Congratulations buddy.

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Was giving consistent performance in IPL for years and finally today getting a call for team India. It must be the best day for Rahul tripathi. Wishing him all his good luck against Ireland ! Was giving consistent performance in IPL for years and finally today getting a call for team India. It must be the best day for Rahul tripathi. Wishing him all his good luck against Ireland ! https://t.co/p4yoP5IqRw

Abhinav @abhinav_k316 twitter.com/bcci/status/15… BCCI @BCCI India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik India SquadHardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Now this looks a pretty good squad...especially stoked to see Tripathi Ji ka ladka aka #RahulTripathi finally getting that India call-up he so rightly deserves & also nice to see #SanjuSamson returning to the side! Hope they do well! #TeamIndia Now this looks a pretty good squad...especially stoked to see Tripathi Ji ka ladka aka #RahulTripathi finally getting that India call-up he so rightly deserves & also nice to see #SanjuSamson returning to the side! Hope they do well! #TeamIndia twitter.com/bcci/status/15…

Sarah Waris @swaris16 RAHUL TRIPATHI IN THE INDIAN TEAM!!!!!



SO WELL DESERVED. SO SO SO HAPPY!



🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 RAHUL TRIPATHI IN THE INDIAN TEAM!!!!!SO WELL DESERVED. SO SO SO HAPPY! 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 BCCI @BCCI India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik India SquadHardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Aah, Rahul Tripathi. This makes me very, very happy. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Aah, Rahul Tripathi. This makes me very, very happy. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill BCCI @BCCI India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik India SquadHardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Good to see Sanju & Rahul Tripathi in the radar of selectors. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Good to see Sanju & Rahul Tripathi in the radar of selectors. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Pleased for Rahul Tripathi that he has got an opportunity. Pleased for Rahul Tripathi that he has got an opportunity.

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43 BCCI @BCCI India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik India SquadHardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Very happy for Rahul Tripathi to finally make his way into the national squad, guy deserves it for his contribution over the last few years. Also good to see Samson back in the team, hope it all goes well this time. Excited for this series. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Very happy for Rahul Tripathi to finally make his way into the national squad, guy deserves it for his contribution over the last few years. Also good to see Samson back in the team, hope it all goes well this time. Excited for this series. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Utsav @utsav__45

Deserved it totally! Rahul Tripathi has got his maiden India call up for the Ireland series 🥳Deserved it totally! Rahul Tripathi has got his maiden India call up for the Ireland series 🥳Deserved it totally! 🙌 https://t.co/PKCQPZaG1N

:-)  @Msd7708



Happy for Rahul Tripathi



#TeamIndia twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… BCCI @BCCI India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik India SquadHardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik It's your time to SHINEHappy for Rahul Tripathi It's your time to SHINE 🌟Happy for Rahul Tripathi 💙🔥 #TeamIndia twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… https://t.co/hsmGuxmrLB

India's squad for the Ireland tour: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

Who will Rahul Tripathi replace in India's first 11?

Both Shreyas and Pant have started all three games against South Africa so far and two of the three players should come in directly. Considering that Suryakumar is returning from an injury and is most likely to play in the 2022 T20 World Cup, he'll almost certainly get the first preference.

If the team prefers Samson for the second spot, Tripathi might come in for opener Ishan Kishan, who has been in good form and has got enough games under his belt to retain his spot as the backup opener for the World Cup.

Tripathi and Samson, as well as Dinesh Karthik, can substitute Pant as the wicketkeeper for the series.

