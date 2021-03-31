Watch: "IPL 2021 won't be the same without you"- Delhi Capitals to Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals (DC) have shared a heartwarming message for their captain Shreyas Iyer. The middle-order batsman is set to miss IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury he sustained in the first ODI against England.

"#SkipperShreyas isn't just a hashtag to us; it's an emotion. We gonna miss you skip, more power to you to make a roaring comeback soon."

The Shreyas Iyer-led side were the finalists in IPL 2020, losing to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash.

Given Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's recent form, the Delhi Capitals were considered one of the contenders for the IPL 2021 title. However, with Iyer out, and Pant assigned captaincy responsibility, their title hopes have dwindled a bit.

I’ve been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/RjZTBAnTMX — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2021

The 26-year-old Shreyas Iyer had an impactful outing in the five-match T20I series against England, scoring 121 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 145.78.

How long will Shreyas Iyer be out of action?

Shreyas Iyer

According to some reports, Shreyas Iyer could take 4-5 months to recover from his shoulder injury.

The batsman is expected to have surgery on April 8 but is expected to be back in action before the T20 World Cup, which starts in October.

"I think Shreyas will take about 4-5 months for recovery. So a realistic assessment will be the home T20 series against New Zealand and South Africa in September. He will undergo surgery, so he will miss the IPL and England tour (August). I am also told by sources that the surgery will take place in end of the first week of April," Boria Majumdar said.

Given Shreyas Iyer's recent form, he is a fixture in India's white-ball setup. The Indian team management will hope that he can hit the ground running once he recovers from his surgery.