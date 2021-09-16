"IPL is a huge motivation for players not selected for T20 World Cup"- Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes the IPL is an excellent platform for players who were not selected for India's T20 World Cup squad. Karim also stated that such players can still make a comeback in the Indian T20I team if they perform well in the IPL.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar are all reserve players in the Indian squad, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan have not been considered for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"IPL in itself is a huge motivation for these players. These players have been playing since a long time. There are also a few players who, if they perform well in the IPL, then they can represent themselves once again in the Indian team. It's not that the doors are shut if you are not selected," Saba Karim said in a video on the YouTube channel Khelneeti.

IPL is a great platform to show talent: Saba Karim

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#VIVOIPL The countdown is down to 3️⃣ days ⏳🙌 The countdown is down to 3️⃣ days ⏳🙌



#VIVOIPL https://t.co/mSIZYCvkrs

Saba Karim reckons the IPL has become a system in India that allows young players to come through the ranks and get the chance to shine on the biggest stage. He feels the IPL is like a separate career in itself for a player and that the tournament will continue to produce world-class Indian talent.

"Deepak Chahar has performed really well. Shardul Thakur has shown good performances. Shreyas Iyer has just got fit so he will take time. IPL has always been a separate entity. The youngsters that are coming through even they know that if they perform well in domestic cricket, they get a chance to play in the IPL. So it is a great platform where you can show your talent," Saba Karim concluded.

India's T20 World Cup squad:

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Also Read

Standby players – Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

BCCI @BCCI



What do you make of The Squad is Out! 🙌What do you make of #TeamIndia for ICC Men's T20 World Cup❓ The Squad is Out! 🙌



What do you make of #TeamIndia for ICC Men's T20 World Cup❓ https://t.co/1ySvJsvbLw

Edited by Anantaajith Ra